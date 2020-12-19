Standing before eager young writers, scientists, artists and leaders, George C. Schatz addressed north country graduates during a pre-pandemic ceremony eight years ago.
That spring day, the theoretical chemist was presented with an honorary doctorate from Clarkson University, his alma mater.
“Forty-one years ago,” he told the Clarkson class of 2012, “I sat where you are now today and I wondered, ‘what is the future going to bring?’”
Now nearly 50 years since his own Clarkson graduation, Mr. Schatz was named this year to an updated ranking of the world’s leading chemists. Compiled by data scientists for Academic Influence — which publishes metric-based lists of colleges and educators — the latest top chemists “have significantly impacted the academic discipline of chemistry” between 2010 and 2020.
Academic Influence analyzes hundreds of thousands of academic professionals across disciplines, and Mr. Schatz currently ranks 595th in chemistry, globally over all time, according to the organization.
Compared to other chemists over the last 10 years, Mr. Schatz is a top 10 influencer.
Among a crystallographer, green environmental chemist, periodic table expert, organic and inorganic chemistry specialists, and others worldwide, Mr. Schatz is listed in the No. 8 spot for his contributions to the field of nanoscience.
As Charles E. and Emma H. Morrison Professor of Chemistry at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., Mr. Schatz works with about 15 undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral researchers on theoretical chemistry projects, mostly related to manipulating interactions between nanoparticles and light.
“It’s all about fundamental discovery of what’s possible,” he said this week, calling from Illinois.
With experience in reaction kinetics, and atmospheric and planetary reaction chemistry, Mr. Schatz has “covered a lot of territory,” but his primary interest since 2000 has been nanotechnology and biological nano research.
Nanoscience research probes the chemical and physical properties of matter scaled down to nanometers — 1 billionth of a meter.
The foundations of nanoscience, Mr. Schatz said, date back thousands of years, when metal nanoparticles were likely created accidentally. Historically applied in art, gold and silver nanoparticles were leveraged among ancient and medieval peoples to reflect light and create stained glass. Gold nanoparticles embedded in glass generate red hues, and silver particles produce yellows.
“It’s a really old science,” he said, adding that renewed interest in nanoscience surged in the early 2000s, as researchers developed new ways to model how nanoparticles can absorb light.
With a deeper understanding of how to control the size and shape of nanoparticles, particularly of gold and silver, interactions between nanoparticles and other molecules can theoretically be more directly manipulated, Mr. Schatz said.
Theoretical modeling research can ultimately translate into applied science for medical devices, diagnoses and clinical analyses. Commercially, silver nanoparticles, for example, are used in cleaners and as antiseptic additives in fabric and packaging.
Interest in using nanoparticle light interactions to replace electrons in electronic devices has also emerged, Mr. Schatz said.
A north country native, Mr. Schatz was born in Watertown and grew up on a small farm in East Hounsfield near Sackets Harbor, with his parents and three siblings.
Describing his mother Dorothy R. Schatz as “a truly dedicated elementary school teacher” in a 2009 autobiography for the Journal of Physical Chemistry, Mr. Schatz credits his mom as a mentor and the source of his passion for educating. The late Mrs. Schatz first taught at a one-room schoolhouse in Dry Hill, and later taught sixth grade in Watertown for three decades.
Mr. Schatz met his 10th-grade prom date and now wife, Margaret Kimmett Schatz, when the pair attended kindergarten in Sackets Harbor. They married shortly before Mr. Schatz finished graduate school.
“I did not know any scientists as a child, so it was with some trepidation that I decided as a high school junior to apply to college with the intention of becoming a scientist,” Mr. Schatz wrote in 2009. This week, he added he was fascinated being surrounded by the chemistry of farming.
With a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Clarkson, Mr. Schatz headed to Pasadena’s California Institute of Technology, where he earned his doctorate. He completed postdoctoral work at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and joined the Northwestern faculty in 1976.
His list of accolades is extensive — he previously served as editor-in-chief of the Journal of Physical Chemistry; was named an honorary fellow of the Chinese Chemical Society in 2018; and is a member of several academies, including the National Academy of Sciences, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the International Academy of Quantum Molecular Sciences.
More than 900 scientific publications and a collection of awards punctuate his career, but the constant has always been teaching.
“The opportunity to work with students was really attractive to me,” Mr. Schatz said. “All these years later, it’s still attractive to me.”
Mr. Schatz finished up the fall semester this month, grading work from first-year chemistry students. Virtual teaching is of course different amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and on-site lab work is limited, he said. Still, chemical exploration continues, and the 71-year-old said he doesn’t have any immediate plans to retire.
“Retirement is something academics have a hard time getting involved in,” he said, smiling over Zoom.
Health-in-check and steadfast support from his wife have fueled him to maintain his research group and continue to branch from his evolving theoretical interests.
Further investigating the quantum science related to communications technology and security may be next.
“There’s always a new challenge,” he said. “Let’s push it, and see what we can get.”
