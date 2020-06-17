WATERTOWN — Voters in all north country school districts that completed 2020-21 budget vote tallies Tuesday approved spending plans for their districts.
Some districts, including Indian River and Alexandria had not finished counting votes by 12 a.m. Wednesday.
Watertown reported results at 2:09 a.m. Superintendent Patricia LaBarr, in an email, stated taxpayers in Watertown approved the school budget, 2,749 to 808.
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled in-person voting for school budgets this year, resulting in all voting being done via mail-in ballots. Ballot counting began at 5 p.m. Tuesday, with districts given up to 24 hours to complete the counts.
Many school districts reported a higher-than-normal turnout for this year’s budget vote and school board elections. Superintendent LaBarr said that over the last four years, the Watertown district averaged just over 500 voters a year. This year, the district received 3,640 ballots by mail.
In Massena, a vote over future funding for the Massena Public Library failed, with 1,640 residents voting against the measure to 892 in favor. Library officials had asked voters in the towns of Massena and Louisville and portions of Brasher and Norfolk who live within the Massena Central School District’s boundaries to allow them to transition from a municipal library to a school district library.
Had voters said yes, the library would no longer have been fully funded by the town of Massena, but by residents in the towns of Massena and Louisville and portions of Brasher and Norfolk who live in the school district.
Voting results include:
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY
Canton: Budget $31,032,033; yes 1,369, no 360
Three seats, each with three-year terms are on this year’s ballot
Patrick Hanss; 1,276
Danny Thomas; 1,288
Write-in Christine Martin; 464
Bus resolution; yes 1,325, no 398
Library proposition; yes 1,307, no 416
Clifton-Fine: Budget $11,266,612; yes 311, no 199
One open seat with three-year term
Douglas Yeo; 88
Russell Blackstone; 208
Colton-Pierrepont: Budget $10,920,370; yes 445, no 136
Two vacancies, with the highest vote-getter serving a four-year term and the second highest a three-year term
Sarah Hartmans; 483
Tracy Hoose; 521
Repair reserve funding; yes 469, no 109
Edwards-Knox: Budget $15,999,299; yes 487, no 102
Two seats available, one for five years and one for one year
Ashley LaPoint; 390
Jennifer White; 374
Lynn Coller; 302
Bus resolution; yes 475, no 115
Gouverneur: Budget $37,550,000; yes 706, no 333
Four seats, three are for full terms of three years and one is for a partial term starting on June 10 and ending on June 30, 2022
Todd E. Bates; 673
Brooke Bush; 734
David Fenlong; 820
Naaman Lowry; 660
Roland Roderick; 590
Student on school board resolution; yes 913, no 333
Capital reserve fund resolution; yes 755, no 278
Hammond: Budget $8,747,389; yes 272, no 121
One seat with a five-year term
Allen Howie; 235
Viviana Wilmot; 142
Library proposition; yes 261, no 121
Hermon-DeKalb: Budget $$11,269,040; yes 293, no 60
Three seats, two for five-year term, one for a two-year term
Heather Coller; 280
Jordan Deleel; 237
Jaclyn TeRiele; 243
Bus resolution; yes 290, no 63
Heuvelton: Budget $14,868,219; yes 352, no 115
No candidates applied to fill one open seat, which carries a five-year term
Write-in Michelle McGaw; 142
Lisbon: Budget $15,021,769; yes 473, no 241
There is one vacancy with a five-year term
Andrea Randle; 599
Capital project; yes 415, no 300
Bus resolution; yes 413, no 241
Madrid-Waddington: Budget $17,396,688; yes 622, no 210
Two seats
Ryan Hayes; 729
Christopher Pryce; 694
Bus resolution; yes 631, no 202
Capital project; yes 681, no 157
Massena: Budget $56,665,033; yes 1,573, no 917
Three seats, two five-year terms and one one-year term
Kristy A. Baker; 956
Jodele Hammock; 1,066
Kayla Lalonde; N/a
Keri Lucey; N/a
Lloyd St. Louis; N/a
Daniel Tusa; N/a
Robert LeBlanc; 1,120
Student ex officio; yes 1,937, no 554
Massena Public Library; yes 892, no 1,640
Morristown: Budget $11,015,458; yes 397, no 179
Two seats, one three-year term, second ends on June 30, 2022
Mark Blanchard; 232
Lisa Newby; 259
Ruth-Anne Barkley; 238
Philip Barse; 196
Pollyanne Demick; 209
Library proposition; yes 368, no 211
Norwood-Norfolk: Budget $24,574,114; yes 673, no 212
Four seats, three of the seats are for three-year terms and one seat is for a one-year term. The top three finishers claim three-year seats; the fourth finisher takes a one-year seat
Robert Barlow; 507
Marela Fiacco; 646
Jonathan Hunkins; 642
Amy Lacroix; 529
Richelle Reid; N/a
Bus resolution; yes 659, no 239
Ogdensburg: Budget $47,200,000; yes 1,194, no 706
Two open seats
James Bell; 324
Reneé Grizzuto; 517
Arlene Kiah; 356
James Lafave; 374
James McCarthy; 345
David Rufa; 344
Connor Sutton; 680
Elizabeth Testani; 755
Parishville-Hopkinton: Budget $12,136,504; yes 495, no 205
Two seats
Janine Sullivan; 533
Geri Lynn Wilson; N/a
Thomas Morrison; 384
Bus resolution; yes 516, no 185
Potsdam: Budget $34,985,741; yes 1,252, no 465
Three seats
George Biffer; 879
Robert A. Brothers Jr.; 966
Christopher C. Cowen; 932
Keith Sapp; 1,069
Lynzie Schulte; 843
Bus resolution; yes 1,518, no 430
St. Lawrence Central: Budget $24,008,913; yes 715, no 188
Two seats
Seth Belt; 737
Sarah Ashley; 772
Bus resolution; yes 700, no 214
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Alexandria: Budget $13,939,687; N/a
Three three-year seats
Betty Compeau; N/a
Christine Lingenfelter; N/a
James VanCour; N/a
Belleville Henderson: Budget $10,989,021; yes 591, no 224
One five-year seat
Adam J. Miner; 711
Carthage: Budget $64,535,873; yes 1,458, no 234
Three seats
Erin Boshart; 1,303
Joseph Colangelo; 1,002
Tod Nash; 1,011
Jonathan Schell; 1,151
The proposition authorizing the collection of $135,000 for the Carthage Free Library and $96,500 for the Sally Ploof Hunter Memorial Library was approved; yes 1,345, no 350
General Brown: Budget $24,334,794; yes 1,237, no 633
Two three-year seats
Natalie Hurley; 949
Scott Lytle; 1,000
Albert Romano Jr.; 782
Kimberly Shuler; 778
Bus proposition; yes 1310, no 483
Indian River: Budget $89,844,680; N/a
Two seats
William Backus; N/a
Robin Johnson; N/a
LaFargeville: Budget $12,030,084; yes 478, no 88
One five-year seat
Matthew Duffany; 522
Bus proposition; yes 457, no 93
Lyme: Budget $8,661,976; yes 438, no 189
One seat
Jon LaFontaine; 474
Library proposition; yes 452, no 176
Sackets Harbor: Budget $9,130,517; yes 425, no 151
One five-year seat
Angela Green; 512
Library proposition; yes 354, no 220
Bus proposition; yes 420, no 156
South Jefferson: Budget $36,972,338; yes 1,216, no 560
Two five-year seats
Kenneth Bibbins; 1297
James Juczak; 1240
Pamela Thomas; 1353
Stephanie Widrick; 1242
Bus proposition; yes 1245, no 632
Thousand Islands: Budget $23,357,642; yes 426, no 58
Three three-year seats
Erin Churchill; 425
Sarah Riddoch; 414
Timothy Wiley; 410
Bus proposition: yes 387, no 94
Library proposition; yes 353, no 129
Watertown: Budget $77,006,009; yes 2,749, no 808
Two seats
Lorie L. Converse; 1,061
Jason B. Harrington; 2,519
Maria T. Mesires; 2,321
Milly C. Smith; 993
Flower Memorial Library proposition; yes 2,622, no 906
LEWIS COUNTY
Beaver River: Budget $17,585,015; yes 772, no 435
One seat
Zechariah Zehr; 996
Bus proposition; yes 774, no 462
Capital Reserve Fund proposition; yes 808, no 397
Copenhagen: Budget $11,207,621; yes 238, no 63
One seat
Gabrielle Thompson; 268
Head Start transportation proposition; yes 287, no 15
Capital Reserve Fund proposition; yes 236, no 65
Harrisville: Budget $10,944,197; yes 326, no 95
One seat with a five-year term
Jan Mosher; 326
Bus proposition; yes 302, no 119
Lowville: Budget $27,689,526; yes 1,139, no 321
Three seats
Rebecca Kelly; 1,285
Thomas Schneeberger; 1,241
Michael Young; 1,197
Bus proposition; yes 1,080, no 383
Head Start transportation proposition; yes 1,296, no 167
Capital Reserve Fun proposition; yes 1,199, no 253
South Lewis: Budget $26,453,524; yes 792, no 475
Two seats
Paul Campbell; 644
Joshua Leviker; 397
Jean Lieber; 252
Nancy Szewczyk-Davoy; 422
Richard Ventura; 665
Bus proposition; yes 784, no 488
