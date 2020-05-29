WATERTOWN — The North Country Spouses’ Club (NCSC) has announced that several individuals in the Fort Drum and surrounding communities were awarded over $5,000 in continuing education scholarships during the NCSC 2020 award cycle. Scholarship winners are:
— Annie Bresko
— Hunter Czajkowski
— Nathan Doremus
— Lucas Piroli
— Cassidy Hertzendorf
— Peyton Sammons
The following organizations were recipients of Community Outreach Grants with nearly $6,000 being distributed to the following groups:
— USO Fort Drum
— Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County
— Carthage Free Library
— Fort Drum Girl Scouts
— Volunteer Support Fund
— Jefferson County SPCA
— Indian River Lakes Conservancy
— Victims Assistance Center
— Cub Scout Pack 26
The next NCSC Scholarship and Community Outreach Grant cycle will be January 2021to March 2021. Visit www.northcountryspousesclub.com to view the applications when open.
For more information on NCSC’s community outreach grants and scholarships, email ncsccommunityoutreach@gmail.com or ncscscholarship@gmail.com. You can also find NCSC on Facebook at facebook.com/NorthCountrySpousesClub.
