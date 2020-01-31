WATERTOWN — For the 2020 CNY Scholastic Art Awards, the largest annual art competition in America, thousands of creative students across Central New York and the north country submitted their best pieces of artwork for judging.
More than 1,000 entries received honors such as gold and silver keys, as well as honorable mentions, including those created by students in the tri-county area.
The awards were sponsored by M&T Bank and hosted by Onondaga Community College. Following a special awards ceremony on Jan. 21 at OCC, an exhibit of over 1,600 winning works was unveiled.
This exhibit is free and open to the public through Feb. 28 at OCC’s Whitney Applied Technology Center. The Everson Museum of Art, in Syracuse, will also display select works from March 7 to April 5.
Earlier this month, over 4,650 pieces were judged in 17 categories for entry in national competition, as well as for local awards, cash prizes, and special recognition. More than 1,370 works were awarded to both individual pieces and eight-piece portfolios.
The Scholastic Art Awards program was founded by Scholastic, Inc. in 1923. OCC, as part of the school’s Arts Across Campus initiative, has hosted this program for more than 20 consecutive years.
In Carthage, students from both the high school and middle school received honors. From the high school, Sterling Cleveland and Nadia Garcia received silver key awards for drawing and illustration, and Taishir Amar, LeeAnna Garcia and Erica Scragg all received honorable mentions. From the middle school, Emma Hermanoski took a gold key award for painting and Davinia Bush, Gabrial Gates, Jesse Stevens and Emma Wilson received honorable mentions.
Copenhagen student Charli Carroll received a gold key award for work with ceramics and glass, while Lukas Slate was awarded a silver key for drawing and illustration. Meaghen Fitzpatrick and Shyla Rumble received honorable mentions for their work.
In Harrisville, both Hailey Gilbert and Mia Shampine received honorable mentions.
Lowville students Eliana Bonbrest, Madison Houppert, Colden Pike and Race Walsemann received gold key awards for mixed media, photography and sculpture, photography and painting, respectively.
Colden Pike also received silver key awards and an honorable mention for his work.
Other Lowville students that received honorable mentions were Abigael Beagle, Mandy Cavanagh, Madison Houppert, Shelby Law, Colt Lyndaker, Abbigayle Nickles and Sydney VanNest.
Paige Duffy and Highland Sibrava of Belleville Henderson received a silver key for photography and an honorable mention, respectively.
In Pulaski, Katie Goslow, Kaitlin Reynolds and Abigail Timmerman received gold key awards for photography.
Nichole Lent, Harmony Miller and Jessica Yesensky received silver keys for their photography work and Hannah Hunter, Harmony Miller, Kaitlin Reynolds and Abigail Timmerman received honorable mentions.
Sandy Creek student Emily Ward took home a silver key award for painting, while Emily Smith of South Jefferson received an honorable mention.
Watertown student Isabella Addison received a silver key for her portfolio work and Jadeline Ramirez a gold key for drawing and illustration. Other silver key winners included Gabriella Duah and Emma Morris for painting and drawing/illustration, respectively.
Isabella Addison, Anmolika Bolla, Soraya Crim, Kyra Daly, Jadeline Ramirez and Makayla Rocha received honorable mentions for their work.
For St. Lawrence County, Lisbon student Natalie Hyde received an honorable mention, as did Thomas Cafarella of Madrid Waddington, Kiara Chase of Ogdensburg Free Academy and Louisa Moosbrugger of Potsdam.
Also from Potsdam, Louisa Moosbrugger and Airianna Stone received silver key awards for painting and photography, respectively.
