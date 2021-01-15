The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at SUNY Potsdam.

Adams

Tyler Tamblin, music education

Brasher Falls

Shane Rose, speech communication

Brier Hill

Alyson Crosby, speech communication

Morgan Macaulay, criminal justice studies

Canton

Elijah Bulriss, literature/writing

Jesse Cunningham, graphic design and new media

Merrick Sinclair, speech communication

Andrew Zimmer, psychology

Cape Vincent

Delaney Aubertine, history

Maura Sullivan, music business

Carthage

Melissa Olley, business administration

Megan Stewart, biology

Chase Mills

Emily Thomas, community health

Clayton

Elizabeth Locke, literature/writing

DeKalb Junction

Kari Hance, biology

Autumn Thompson, biology

Evans Mills

Javier Jimenez, business administration

Glenfield

Joshua Newman, childhood/early childhood education

Gouverneur

Cheyenne Earlywine, sociology

Lisa Marie Lopez-Baez, literature/writing

Jennifer Lynch, childhood/early childhood education

Hannawa Falls

Lucas Hanss, environmental studies

Helena

Samantha Newtown, psychology

Heuvelton

Victoria Scott, sociology

Lisbon

Lindsey Baker, art studio

Lowville

Cameron Murphy, exploratory/undeclared

Kilian Stillman, exploratory/undeclared

Madrid

Taylor Harris, exploratory/undeclared Cheyenne Planty, sociology

Massena

Caitlin Fields, business administration

Emma Kormanyos, psychology

Nicole Silver, criminal justice studies

Stephen Warnock, computer science

Nicholville

Abigail Duquette, business administration

Norfolk

Brooke Beaudoin, childhood/early childhood education

Kaitlyn Dominie, community health

Qaraline Guerard, psychology

Norwood

Martin Arquitt, art studio

Kaeonna Deshane, exploratory/undeclared

Julia Reiter, business administration

Ogdensburg

Elizabeth Mitchell, exploratory/undeclared

Hope Switzer, psychology

Cael Woodcock, criminal justice studies

Philadelphia

Megan Payne, history

Potsdam

Qiong Qiong Bergmeier-Esterberg, community health

Celeste Bienz, psychology

Matthew Booth, biology

Ameen Conrad, international studies

Cree Cordwell, exploratory/undeclared

Nathan Hunter, biology

Samuel Kramer, biochemistry

Jeremy LaClaire, exercise science

Connor Newcombe, history

Kristi Pruitt, literature/writing

Taylor Scovil, sociology

Douglas Scoville-Upham, interdisciplinary natural studies (biology/geology)

Emma Segnini, music performance

Abigale Shampine, biology

Sarah Stone, exploratory/undeclared

Rebekah Tardif, biology

Jordan Tishberg, business administration

Cameo Torres, exploratory/undeclared

Megan Wemett, literature/writing

Richville

Jared Morse, chemistry

St. Regis Falls

Jimena Alexander, Spanish

Gabriella Cicchinelli, music education

Theresa

Miranda Schell, psychology

Waddington

Grace LePage, psychology

Gabriella Scott, speech communication

Watertown

Ryan Cadwell, business administration

Mackenzie Denny, business administration

Shaina Johnson, biology

Makayla Keister, literature/writing

Jasamin Kirk, childhood/early childhood education

Madison Shammas, biology

