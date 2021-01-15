The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at SUNY Potsdam.
Adams
Tyler Tamblin, music education
Brasher Falls
Shane Rose, speech communication
Brier Hill
Alyson Crosby, speech communication
Morgan Macaulay, criminal justice studies
Canton
Elijah Bulriss, literature/writing
Jesse Cunningham, graphic design and new media
Merrick Sinclair, speech communication
Andrew Zimmer, psychology
Cape Vincent
Delaney Aubertine, history
Maura Sullivan, music business
Carthage
Melissa Olley, business administration
Megan Stewart, biology
Chase Mills
Emily Thomas, community health
Clayton
Elizabeth Locke, literature/writing
DeKalb Junction
Kari Hance, biology
Autumn Thompson, biology
Evans Mills
Javier Jimenez, business administration
Glenfield
Joshua Newman, childhood/early childhood education
Gouverneur
Cheyenne Earlywine, sociology
Lisa Marie Lopez-Baez, literature/writing
Jennifer Lynch, childhood/early childhood education
Hannawa Falls
Lucas Hanss, environmental studies
Helena
Samantha Newtown, psychology
Heuvelton
Victoria Scott, sociology
Lisbon
Lindsey Baker, art studio
Lowville
Cameron Murphy, exploratory/undeclared
Kilian Stillman, exploratory/undeclared
Madrid
Taylor Harris, exploratory/undeclared Cheyenne Planty, sociology
Massena
Caitlin Fields, business administration
Emma Kormanyos, psychology
Nicole Silver, criminal justice studies
Stephen Warnock, computer science
Nicholville
Abigail Duquette, business administration
Norfolk
Brooke Beaudoin, childhood/early childhood education
Kaitlyn Dominie, community health
Qaraline Guerard, psychology
Norwood
Martin Arquitt, art studio
Kaeonna Deshane, exploratory/undeclared
Julia Reiter, business administration
Ogdensburg
Elizabeth Mitchell, exploratory/undeclared
Hope Switzer, psychology
Cael Woodcock, criminal justice studies
Philadelphia
Megan Payne, history
Potsdam
Qiong Qiong Bergmeier-Esterberg, community health
Celeste Bienz, psychology
Matthew Booth, biology
Ameen Conrad, international studies
Cree Cordwell, exploratory/undeclared
Nathan Hunter, biology
Samuel Kramer, biochemistry
Jeremy LaClaire, exercise science
Connor Newcombe, history
Kristi Pruitt, literature/writing
Taylor Scovil, sociology
Douglas Scoville-Upham, interdisciplinary natural studies (biology/geology)
Emma Segnini, music performance
Abigale Shampine, biology
Sarah Stone, exploratory/undeclared
Rebekah Tardif, biology
Jordan Tishberg, business administration
Cameo Torres, exploratory/undeclared
Megan Wemett, literature/writing
Richville
Jared Morse, chemistry
St. Regis Falls
Jimena Alexander, Spanish
Gabriella Cicchinelli, music education
Theresa
Miranda Schell, psychology
Waddington
Grace LePage, psychology
Gabriella Scott, speech communication
Watertown
Ryan Cadwell, business administration
Mackenzie Denny, business administration
Shaina Johnson, biology
Makayla Keister, literature/writing
Jasamin Kirk, childhood/early childhood education
Madison Shammas, biology
