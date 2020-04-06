SARANAC LAKE — The effect of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus on the finances of North Country Community College has so far been small, but its impact on an already-tight 2020-21 budget remains uncertain, college leaders told the Board of Trustees on Friday.
“There are a lot of uncertainties with the budget,” NCCC President Joe Keegan said during a videoconference meeting Friday morning.
The college is already facing a deficit of $437,000 in the current fiscal year — a figure that could grow by another $160,000 if the federal government does away with the Second Chance Pell summer program, as is reportedly under consideration, said college Chief Financial Officer Robert Farmer.
The Second Chance Pell program provides financial aid to inmates to enable them to take college courses.
The need to refund various fees paid by students who were unable to access services after the college closed its campus on March 18 will also impact the deficit, Mr. Farmer said, although he added that those refunds should only total about $30,000.
Unanticipated direct costs of the virus, such as the purchases of equipment and software needed to transition to online instruction, totalled only about $7,500, he added.
Mr. Keegan said the projected deficit in the 2020-21 budget is currently about $770,000, based in part on a drop in the number of students in the coming year. The college is planning for the equivalent of 875 students in the fall semester, Mr. Farmer said, down from the current enrollment of 910. College leaders are “trying to be conservative here,” he said.
Mr. Keegan noted that the college already has 128 students enrolled for the fall and that recruiting efforts are ongoing. A planned upcoming registration event will be held online, and the college will continue its virtual campus visits that allow people who can’t come to Saranac Lake, Malone or Ticonderoga to still experience what the campuses have to offer, said Kyle Johnston, vice president for marketing and enrollment,
Mr. Keegan also noted that the economic downturn resulting from the virus outbreak may actually produce a positive result for the college. People may needing retraining or be looking to expand their skills.
“Community colleges tend to see upticks in enrollment during recessions,” he said.
Still, Mr. Keegan said, administrators have already taken some steps to reduce expenses and are creating an advisory council composed of administrators, faculty, staff and trustees to look into other possible ways to trim the deficit. Among the steps taken or planned are a freeze on administrative staff salaries, further cutbacks on nonessential travel and continuing reviews of current operations.
