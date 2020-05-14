WATERTOWN — A new scholarship program has been formed to honor the history and heritage of the North Side Improvement League.
Graduating high school seniors who live in the city of Watertown are encouraged to apply by June 5, to be one of the first recipients of the newly created North Side Legacy Fund Scholarship.
In 2019, the North Side Legacy Fund was established as a permanent fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation.
“These awards have special significance this year, as they are the beginning of a program that will forever benefit students as they pursue their educational pursuits,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director.
Scholarship applicants must be city residents who plan to enroll for the first time this fall as full-time undergraduate freshman students. Students who plan to attend post-secondary technical, trade or vocational school are also eligible to apply.
Recipients of this one-year award are selected based on combined test scores, cumulative high school GPA, class rank, personal data, essay scores, and applicant appraisals.
Application packets are available online at www.nnycf.org/scholarships/applications, and must be received or postmarked by June 5 at the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown NY 13601.
The rich history and legacy of civic involvement and community betterment of the North Side Improvement League spanned more than a century.
In addition to scholarships, an advisory committee will consider awarding grants periodically as another way to continue the improvement league’s heritage. Gifts to help build the fund can be made to the Northern New York Community Foundation, ATTN: North Side Legacy Fund, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601, or through secure online giving at www.nnycf.org.
