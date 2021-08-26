NORFOLK — As with other school districts, and following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Norwood-Norfolk and St. Lawrence school districts will be bringing students back for five days of in-person learning in 2021-22 while adhering to preventive measures such as masking and social distancing.
Norwood-Norfolk Central School Superintendent James Cruikshank said officials were still finalizing the district’s reopening plan.
“We are planning to adopt the majority of the CDC guidance. What most people are concerned with is the masking,” he said.
He said the district’s intention was to bring 100% of the students back as suggested by both the CDC and state Education Department. The state Education Department had released a “health and safety guide” for reopening New York schools in mid-August,
“Masking will be a part of that. Our physical spacing will be 3-foot whenever practicable and we’ll be running buses on schedule,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
All staff, students and visitors to school will be required to wear face coverings at all times, except when eating in the cafeteria and when outdoors.
There will be no hybrid models, and remote learning will only take place when students are under a mandatory quarantine or if the school pivots to remote learning.
He said they fully embrace the strategies developed by the CDC and SED regarding the transmission of the virus and vaccinations.
“If people are eligible to receive a vaccination, we encourage them to do so,” he said.
Mr. Cruikshank said the reduction of physical distancing from 6 feet last year to 3 feet this year will allow them to bring all of their students back. Physical distancing is no longer required on school buses as long as everyone is properly masked.
“Three-foot spacing by the definition is the center point on your desk to the center point on your neighbor’s desk. We’re actually more than that. Before the pandemic we had bigger spacing than 3 feet,” he said. “We’re going to spread them out as best we can in the cafeteria. We’re encouraging ventilation and the windows down (on buses). That’s proven to be a good strategy. We’re going to layer our protective strategies just as it’s suggested. So if we can’t do it with one, we make sure to get it with the others.”
The St. Lawrence Central School District has released its 2021-22 reopening plan, which emphasizes safe and responsible in-person instruction five days a week using guidance from the CDC and state Education Department.
“With an emphasis on the wearing of face masks, social distancing, washing of hands, use of hand sanitizer and frequent cleanings, it is the District’s intent to minimize the risk of exposure. The Reopening Plan will continue to evolve with additional guidance from local, state and federal health agencies,” district officials said in the plan.
They said it was important to return to in-person learning, which will be five days per week following the district calendar.
“The top priority will always be the safety of students, staff, and the SLC community. A return to full in-person learning is essential as remote learning highlighted inequities in education, was detrimental to the educational achievements of students of all ages, and increased the mental health crisis among children. We must have our students present for in-person learning opportunities, but it is imperative that we do so safely,” they said.
They added, “We understand the social, emotional, and mental health needs for in-person instruction. We recognize the value and importance of extracurricular activities and athletics. However, we must achieve the appropriate balance between safety and wellbeing. We believe this plan strikes that delicate balance.”
District officials said there will be no remote instruction option for families, but remote learning will take place when necessary for a group, class, grade level or school. There will also be no “virtual Wednesday” instruction.
“The hybrid learning model will not be utilized this year as the priority is to have students attend five days per week, in-person,” they said.
The district will require universal indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers and visitors, regardless of their vaccination status. They can be removed outdoors during recess, physical education and regular classes when social distancing is practiced (over 6 feet without masks). Masks can also be removed while eating meals or snacks, but must be put back on immediately when finished, and must be worn by anyone on a bus.
