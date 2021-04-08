Norwood-Norfolk will take 5 unused emergency days

Children enjoy the snow in this file photo, and now they’ll enjoy some extra time off from school. Norwood-Norfolk Central School officials have announced that five snow days remain on this year’s school calendar, and those will be used on Monday and Tuesday of next week, as well as May 28, June 1 and June 25. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

NORFOLK — Students in the Norwood-Norfolk Central School District will have two more days of spring break this year, plus three more off-days before the end of the school year.

Superintendent James Cruikshank said the district has five emergency days, often referred to as snow days, remaining, and those will be used on Monday and Tuesday of next week, along with May 28, June 1 and June 25.

“If we must use an actual snow day in the next month or so, then June 1st will return to a normal school day,” he said.

This year’s school calendar was created with 187 days, including the 180 days in the school year. The district has used two snow days.

“This year we’ve used two snow days, so we have five ‘extra’ days in the calendar,” Mr. Cruikshank said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.