NORFOLK — Students in the Norwood-Norfolk Central School District will have two more days of spring break this year, plus three more off-days before the end of the school year.
Superintendent James Cruikshank said the district has five emergency days, often referred to as snow days, remaining, and those will be used on Monday and Tuesday of next week, along with May 28, June 1 and June 25.
“If we must use an actual snow day in the next month or so, then June 1st will return to a normal school day,” he said.
This year’s school calendar was created with 187 days, including the 180 days in the school year. The district has used two snow days.
“This year we’ve used two snow days, so we have five ‘extra’ days in the calendar,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
