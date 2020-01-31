NORFOLK — Norwood-Norfolk Central School artists were big winners in the recent 2020 Central New York Scholastic Art Awards competition.
Art teacher Jason Hubbard said 4,650 individual works and 128 portfolios from the region were submitted for the competition, and only 30 percent are accepted. Gold Keys represent the top 5 percent of the submissions.
“We had four portfolios and 74 individual entries get into the show from 32 different students. We had our biggest year ever with 22 Gold Keys from 11 different students. Most notably were the three Gold Key Portfolios from seniors Erin Dickinson, Erin Stickney and Nico Sweeney. There were 128 portfolios submitted to the show. Forty were selected to the show and 10 were awarded Gold Keys. Three of the 10 were awarded to our district,” he said.
In addition, he said, “We were pleasantly surprised to find out that Erin Stickney’s portfolio was awarded the Light Work Award Best Photography Portfolio. She also won the Ron Hellmann Award for Best Photo.”
All together, Norwood-Norfolk students received three of the 10 Gold Key Portfolios, one Silver Key Portfolio, 19 Gold Key art pieces, 21 Silver Key art pieces and 34 honorable mentions.
Gold Keys represent the very best works submitted to local programs and are automatically considered for national-level recognition.
The Central New York region covers 13 counties and nearly 400 eligible schools from Rochester to Massena.
“It’s a very, very big show,” Mr. Hubbard said.
Each year, judges review more than 5,000 pieces of art from about 200 teachers and between 80 to 100 individual schools. He said about 70 percent of the submissions don’t make the show. Of the 128 portfolios submitted, 90 do not make it in.
“It’s a very, very competitive show. If you get in, it’s a very big deal. We are a rural district competing with some powerhouse art programs in the Syracuse area. This was our best year ever. We are so proud of the work ethic of our students and how well they competed in the 2020 CNY Scholastics art show,” Mr. Hubbard said.
“This is truly amazing,” Superintendent James Cruikshank said. “We literally blew away the competition. We’re proud of our students and their teachers.”
Mr. Hubbard said entries had to be submitted by Dec. 17 and were judged on Jan. 7. Schools learned what pieces got in on Jan. 8, and the entries had to be matted and delivered by Jan. 11.
“It’s what we think will be good,” Ms. Stickney said.
Ms. Sweeney said she started working on her portfolio in September. Each portfolio must contain eight pieces with a cohesive theme.
“We care a lot about presentation,” she said.
“All three had very good themes. They were all cohesive,” Mr. Hubbard said.
Once the works were submitted, it was a matter of waiting. When Jan. 8 rolled around, they were anxious to find out if they had made the cut.
“It was like, we have to find out,” Ms. Sweeney said.
And the results were favorable for the students.
“We were all shocked,” Ms. Sweeney said.
Mr. Hubbard said, with the number of awards she received, Ms. Stickney had to cross the stage four times.
“I was not expecting it at all,” Ms. Stickney said.
He said Ms. Stickney, Ms. Sweeney and Ms. Dickinson are the younger siblings of students he had in class previously. In fact, Ms. Stickney said her sister inspired her to focus on her art.
“I think all of us were creative growing up,” Ms. Sweeney said.
Ms. Dickinson said she has always had a good idea about what she wanted to draw.
“The execution was never there,” she said.
The students credited Mr. Hubbard and art teacher Ben Yandeau with helping them progress in their art.
“I think we owe a lot to Mr. Yandeau and Mr. Hubbard,” Ms. Stickney said.
Mr. Hubbard also credited previous students who had brought honors home to Norwood-Norfolk and who served as an inspiration for later students. Among them was Skylar Fetter, who had been awarded a silver medal for her photography submission in the 2017 National Scholastic Art and Writing competition. Ms. Fetter graduated in 2017.
“I told Skylar when she left that she really left a mark. It’s the same with these kids,” he said.
“I remember I wanted to have that kind of photo,” Ms. Dickinson said.
Mr. Hubbard also credited a supportive administration.
“I think it’s really been a neat culture of art. It’s something the school is incredibly supportive of,” he said.
Now, the students wait to find out if their submissions will be part of the national competition in mid-March. The winners represent the top 1 percent in the nation.
“Five or six years ago we wouldn’t even bother checking. We’ll be looking this year. You never know,” Mr. Hubbard said.
