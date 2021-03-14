NORFOLK — Bulky budget binders have been replaced by electronic pages as the Norwood-Norfolk Central School’s Finance Committee continues to review the district’s proposed 2021-22 budget.
“We’ve never done an electronic binder. In the virtual world, we felt that would be best,” Superintendent James Cruikshank told committee members.
Business Manager Lisa Mitras used Google Slides to create the electronic budget binder.
“For the board members that have been with us in the past, you received an actual physical binder with paper sheets enclosed. This year, just because of the circumstances, I decided to try an electronic binder,” she said.
It wasn’t a new experience just for board members, but also for Ms. Mitras, who said she turned to YouTube videos to find out how to set the binder up.
“This was new for me and it was quite the learning process. But I hope everyone likes it because, if it is something that everyone is able to use and you find it efficient, then I will probably just continue with this in the future rather than doing the actual physical binder,” she said.
The binder is broken into several sections such as charts/presentation/notes, tax information, BOCES budget, fund balance/reserves, general support, instructional support, transportation, benefits, debt service and more. Each section is identified by a colored tab on the right side of the electronic binder.
“All of the tabs are linked so you can click on any tab at any one time and it will bring you specifically to that section,” Ms. Mitras said.
After clicking on one of the tabs, board members can click or scroll to see all of the different slides associated with that topic.
“Most of the information you’ll actually see in a slide. But I had to link some of the slides to my other document because they were too big to include. It blurred the text and you really weren’t able to read it,” she said.
For example, Ms. Mitras wasn’t able to put the salary schedule as a slide in the document because it was too large and blurred the text. Instead, board members will click on another link within the topic folder and that will take them to the salary schedule.
The electronic budget binder not only does away with the bulky paper binder, it also allows board members to see how the calculations were made on the spreadsheets.
“This was always provided in the past, but in paper form. But it’s for your benefit so you can see how the numbers are generated. This is like my budget bible. You see everything that I work from and how the budget is figured,” Ms. Mitras said.
In addition, board members can see any changes instantaneously as they’re made.
“I will continue to update this as the days pass on. I can’t foresee too much changing or too much information being added at this point in time. It’s nearly complete. If I do make changes, you can get in at any point in time. It’s a live document,” she said.
The electronic world has arrived for budget preparation, but Ms. Mitras said budget binders with paper can still be provided to board members who want them instead.
