Norwood-Norfolk Central School class leaders
NORWOOD — The 2023 class leaders at Norwood-Norfolk Central School are Lance Bradley, valedictorian; and Anthony Fiacco, salutatorian.
Lance Bradley
Mr. Bradley, son of Allen and Julie Bradley, Norfolk, has a grade point average of 97.4. He will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with honors, Mastery in Math and Science.
Among advanced courses completed are AP calculus and biology, English composition 101, statistics and physics. He is a member of the ADP Program, National Honor Society and Spanish Club. Mr. Bradley has completed several hours of community service; served as an officer for several school clubs; and runs cross-country.
Mr. Bradley plans to continue cross-country running at SUNY Canton, where he will major in nursing.
Anthony Fiacco
Mr. Fiacco, son of Marela and Mike Fiacco, Norwood, has a grade point average of 97.31.
Among advanced courses completed are AP Calculus and Biology, US History and college-level Spanish. He is enrolled in The Clarkson School, and early college program through Clarkson University, Potsdam, where he has received the Presidential Scholarship.
He has participated in cross-country, outdoor and indoor track, hockey and basketball.
Following graduation, Mr. Fiacco will continue cross-country at Clarkson University, Potsdam, where he majors in biology on the pre-medical tract.
