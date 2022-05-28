Norwood-Norfolk Central School class leaders
NORWOOD — The 2022 class leaders at Norwood-Norfolk Central School are Madelyn Dinneen, valedictorian; and Catherine Phippen, salutatorian.
Madelyn Dinneen
Miss Dinneen, daughter of Lisa Mitras and Daniel Dinneen, Waddington, has a grade point average of 98.15 and will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors. She has completed several advanced courses, including advanced placement calculus and history, precalculus, physics, chemistry, public speaking and English composition. She is enrolled in New Visions at SeaWay Tech; a college-level course, including work-based learning, CPR and first aid, and study of the human body.
She serves as president of Varsity Club, class treasurer and a leader in National Honor Society; and has participated in Project Challenge and Clarkson’s Horizon Summer Program. Among awards received are Student of the Month, Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mentions for artwork in the Scholastic Art Show, and New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) scholar athlete.
Miss Dinneen has participated in several sports, including hockey, basketball, track, outdoor track and cross country; currently serving as captain of cross country and track teams. She holds school records in the 1500 meters, 800 meters, 1 mile and 2000 meter steeplechase; and was honored as an MVP and received outstanding sportsmanship awards. In addition, she works part time at the JC River Run, Waddington.
Miss Dinneen will attend Clemson (S.C.) University and will complete on the women’s cross country and track teams.
Catherine Phippen
Miss Phippen, daughter of Steven and Kimberly Phippen, Norwood, has a grade point average of 97.7 and will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors. She has completed several honors classes, including advanced placement United States history, college credit public speaking, precalculus, English composition 101, statistics, government and introduction to psychology; and completed upper level science courses, including chemistry and physics.
She has been involved with Key Club, National Honor Society, high school student council, serving as president her junior and senior years, art club and musicals from fifth to 10th grades; and has participated in the Clarkson Horizons Summer Program in 2017. Miss Phippen has participated in track and field for several years.
Among awards received are Student of the Month, Gold Key and multiple Silver Keys for photography, Scholastic Art Show, honorable mentions for photography and drawing, including for her drawing portfolio her senior year and earned the North Country Arts All Star Award.
Outside of school, she’s worked at Breezy Maples Farm and as a hostess at The Lobster House, Norwood, since spring 2021. She has volunteered at the Potsdam Humane Society.
Miss Phippen will major in psychology at Russell Sage College, Troy.
Seniors graduating with average of 90 or above:
Rhett Ashley
Ryley Ashley
Danielle Aumell
Collin Bromley
Abigail Cary
Elliott Cook
Katherine Cruz
Ryan Emlaw
Molly Gardner
Sophie Lauzon
Erica LaVigne
Brennan Losey
Anna Nelson
Kyleigh Newtown
Adam Niles
Samantha McGinnis
Duncan O’Brien
Zachary Perry
Sterling Sweeney
Michael Stacy
Lauren Sweet
Garrett Villnave
