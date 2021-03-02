NORFOLK — The Norwood-Norfolk Central School District will be using an emergency day Wednesday out of respect for a first-grade teacher who died Feb. 25.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mandy M. Boyd, 41, Norwood, will be held Wednesday at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood.
In a letter to the community, Superintendent James Cruikshank reflected on the impact of Mrs. Boyd’s death on the district.
“During times of sadness and tragedy, you often can find spots which brighten your heart. Since learning of the news of teacher Mandy Boyd’s passing, we have witnessed incredible acts of kindness and compassion from both adults and children,” he wrote. “Our educational family has seen beautiful acts of comfort and compassion. Adults supporting children and each other, but we’ve also had children offer kind words to adults.
“Our educational family stands ready to support the children and each other,” he added.
He said that out of respect for Mrs. Boyd and her family, he was declaring Wednesday as an emergency closure day.
“This can be thought of as a Snow Day,” Mr. Cruikshank wrote. “There will be no in-person or remote lessons offered. Also, we will not be transporting for CTE or Special Education. Finally, CSE meetings scheduled for this day will be potentially rescheduled on Thursday.”
Some activities will continue Wednesday, including food distribution, a blood drive, instructional materials pickup, interscholastic athletics and late afternoon extended day tutoring.
“I appreciate the community’s understanding with this decision,” he wrote.
Mrs. Boyd graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and continued her education at SUNY Potsdam, where she earned her master’s degree in education.
She worked at Lobster House in Norwood for many years, and prior to her arrival at Norwood-Norfolk, taught in the St. Regis Falls and Hermon-DeKalb school districts. She also taught at the Upstate, Bare Hill and Franklin correctional facilities.
