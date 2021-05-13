NORFOLK — Plans are still in the works on how graduation ceremonies will be held for the Norwood-Norfolk Central School Class of 2021.
“We have made no plans yet, but we’ve been talking,” Superintendent James M. Cruikshank said.
He said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had talked about “opening things up” on May 19, but there wasn’t any written guidance on how that could impact graduation.
Last year’s ceremony was held in the district parking lot, but that may be a problem this year because of construction that’s currently taking place.
“We did it last year. I thought we did it well,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
He said, if they were making a decision now about this year’s ceremony, it would be indoors.
“We have a back field. There are some logistical problems with internet, nothing that can’t be overcome,” he said.
Administrators have also discussed having ceremonies off campus. Before the pandemic, ceremonies were held at SUNY Potsdam.
“We’d rather keep it here if we could,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
He said the latest guidance from the governor mentioned indoor capacity.
“Looking at the capacity of our elementary gymnasium, that seats 2,100 people. I believe it’s under the large venue. To do it there, we would have to keep it at 25 percent,” he said.
That would translate to 525 individuals, including the approximately 50 graduates, he said.
Mr. Cruikshank said using the gymnasium would be possible under the guise of having a large venue. But it also had its issues.
“Could we bring in 525 people for graduation? The answer is yes and no. That would be possible under the guise of having a large venue. But no, because we’d still have to keep family units 6 feet apart from other family units,” he said.
He said they could possibly use the bleachers, or they could keep the bleachers in and put the graduates on risers.
Mr. Cruikshank said each graduate would be able to have four invitations for individuals to sit in one pod. If they were inside, those individuals would need to have proof of a vaccination or the results of a negative COVID-19 test.
“St. Lawrence Health System has said they would help us with that testing process,” he said.
He said the current possible scenario is based on the latest guidance from the governor, “and I wouldn’t be surprised if it changed again.”
In the meantime, he said high school Principal Robin Fetter has been meeting with seniors “to kind of put it out to them, to say, ‘Hey, this is a possibility,’” Mr. Cruikshank said.
“We know that verifying vaccines or negative tests might be a hurdle for the community, but she put it out to the seniors as a discussion item,” he said.
