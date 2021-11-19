NORFOLK — The Norwood-Norfolk Central School District didn’t have to look far for a new high school principal.
During its Tuesday meeting, the board of education approved the four-year probationary appointment of George Biffer, the current director of curriculum, who will begin Jan. 1 at a salary of $81,000 prorated.
Superintendent James Cruikshank said nine strong, internal and external candidates applied for the position. The board of education recently met in two executive sessions to narrow down the list of candidates and make a selection.,
“We had a strong pool with very strong applicants, and we’re happy to have who we had,” Mr. Cruikshank said. “We didn’t place any priority on an internal candidate. George ended up rising to the top of the pool.”
Prior to coming to Norwood-Norfolk, Mr. Biffer worked at the high school level in previous districts. He was an elementary music teacher for four years at Norwood-Norfolk before being named director of curriculum.
“This year, we just moved him into the position of director of curriculum and he’s hit the ground running in that position,” Mr. Cruikshank said. “He’s been involved in a lot of things around the district. He’s excelled in everything he’s touched so far, and we’re excited to have someone lined up.”
He said that being director of curriculum allows Mr. Biffer some opportunities to transition on certain projects.
“He’ll be acclimating himself next month before he takes over,” Mr. Cruikshank said. “We’re pleased, and there’s a bright future at the high school.”
Mr. Cruikshank said the district will also be seeking a new director of curriculum once Mr. Biffer moves into the principal’s position.
Sue Bouchey is serving as interim high school principal, retroactive to Sept. 2, at a daily rate of $525. She replaced longtime Principal Robin Fetter, who announced her retirement at the beginning of the school year.
During an August meeting, the board approved Mrs. Fetter’s resignation for retirement purposes, effective Nov. 25, as well as approved a request for Family Medical Leave from approximately Aug. 19 through Nov. 25.
Mrs. Fetter had spent more than two decades in a leadership position at the high school. She had been recognized for 20 years of service to the district in September 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.