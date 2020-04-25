NORFOLK — School districts have traditionally received more state aid than Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has proposed when the final state budget is adopted. But, with a speedy budget approval this year, that’s not the case.
However, using the governor’s figures, Norwood-Norfolk Central School officials still plan to present their residents with a 0 percent tax levy increase in their $24.6 million spending plan when the school budget vote is rescheduled. The vote had been scheduled for May 19, until the coronavirus pandemic entered the picture.
“Our board feels very strongly about having a 0 percent increase in the tax levy as they know people are struggling during this pause. This will be the second year in a row that our board approved a 0 percent increase in the levy,” Superintendent James Cruikshank said.
The Board of Education adopted the 2020-21 budget during its meeting on Monday.
“We had all agreed to a 0 percent tax levy increase, so that’s what we went with,” he said.
To maintain the 0 percent tax levy increase, district officials will be using $529,722 from their reserves and $278,179 from their fund balance.
“We always budget prudently,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
In his 2020-21 budget, the governor had proposed a 3 percent increase in state education spending, increasing the total state education spending by $826 million to $28.5 billion. Now, Mr. Cruikshank said, the governor has the authority to adjust his state aid figures.
“That’s very scary. We’re coming into a very uncertain time for the 2020-21 budget year,” he said. “It’s our intention not to reduce any positions for the coming year. This is, of course, dependent upon the governor’s decisions.”
Although no revised date has been set for a budget vote, school board members agreed on Monday to hold the budget public hearing on May 19. It’s usually done the first Tuesday in May, but they agreed to push it back to the board’s regular monthly meeting date.
The hearing could be done live via the internet, with the capability for a chat box so residents could ask questions, Mr. Cruikshank said.
“It doesn’t necessarily have to be something everyone comes here for. It’s usually a very quick, short meeting,” he said.
