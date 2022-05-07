NORFOLK — Voters in the Norwood-Norfolk Central School District will once again be voting on a district budget that carries no tax levy increase.
“I think this will be the fourth or fifth year in a row,” Superintendent James M. Cruikshank said.
The $25.9 million 2022-23 budget increases spending by 4.6% with no impact on the taxpayers. He said the district’s full value tax rate is the lowest it’s been since the 2003-04 school year.
“For the past nine years we have kept our local share below a 0% increase per $1,000 assessed value, and we have always complied with the tax cap formula. We’re proud that we’ve been able to continue to grow our programs and provide an outstanding experience for our students and families without increasing the burden on the taxpayers,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
He said the planning cycle for the budget began in December and was significantly impacted by the passing of the state budget. The district is 70% funded by the state and, like other districts, received an influx of foundation aid that had been held back by the state for several years.
“This is welcomed as we’ve been traditionally underfunded. Traditionally, Norwood-Norfolk has been underfunded by the foundation aid formula to the tune of about $2 million per year,” Mr. Cruikshank said. “It has made it much easier with the government’s commitment to fully funding the foundation aid formula. We’re pleased that New York state plans to fully fund their public schools with a three-year phase-in of aid. This will have a tremendous impact on our children and their educational program.”
A second proposition on the ballot will give the district authorization to finance three student transportation vehicles at an estimated cost not to exceed $362,000.
“This year, I believe all three will be large buses not to exceed $362,000. That keeps us on our track for a seven-year replacement schedule,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
Two new propositions will also be on the ballot — authorization to establish a vehicle reserve fund and an equipment reserve fund. The vehicle reserve fund would be for a seven-year term in an amount not to exceed $2.3 million. The capital reserve fund would be for a 10-year term in an amount not to exceed $1.5 million.
“Basically we are trying to establish funds for future costs that we know we’re going to have. For example, vehicle reserve fund, we know we’re going to have to buy buses in the future. Right now when we go out to bid, we have financed these,” Mr. Cruikshank said. “Bus purchases are ‘good deals’ for districts in that we get a large amount of aid to back them. If we purchase them outright, we would still get all that aid, but we wouldn’t have the finance charges. Because of the influx from federal grants this year, we do have a little surplus, which is good. So, this is the time to set something up for the future.”
The final proposition will be to elect three board of education members. Incumbents Suzanne Fiacco, Arlis “Artie” Frego and Mary Ellen Todd are on the ballot for another three-year term.
A budget presentation will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 10 in the district conference room, and the budget vote is on May 17.
