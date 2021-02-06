NORFOLK — With Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s proposed state aid figures in hand, Norwood-Norfolk Central School officials presented the second draft of their proposed 2021-22 budget to the district’s Finance Committee this week.
“Currently, the revenue budget for 21-22 does not include any increase in taxes, so that’s where we are today,” Business Manager Lisa Mitras said.
She outlined the changes in the various aids since presenting the first draft budget proposal. Among them, they had projected $10,817,854 for Foundation Aid in the first draft. The governor’s proposal was $10,883,374. The second draft has $10,817,854 in Foundation Aid, a difference of $65,520 from the governor’s proposal.
“Typically, when we build our first budget, we assume state aid is going to be the same as it is this year, and we don’t include any increases or decreases until we get the governor’s proposal. The governor tells us how much Foundation Aid we’re going to get and that’s great, but he doesn’t take any consideration to deductions that we have for those homeless students or incarcerated youth. I do, so that’s why my first draft budget for Foundation Aid is different from the governor’s,” Ms. Mitras said.
Building aid in the first draft of the budget was $1,728,650, and the governor’s proposal was $1,706,186. The second draft of budget uses Gov. Cuomo’s proposal.
The first draft for Transportation Aid was $1,327,143, and the governor’s proposal was $1,447,051. The second draft of the budget stays with the $1,327,143 figure from the first draft.
Ms. Mitras said transportation expenses and Transportation Aid were a cause for concern. The state Education Department had notified districts on Nov. 6, 2020 that they weren’t eligible for transportation aid from mid-March to the end of June 2020 when schools switched to remote learning because they weren’t transporting students.
“They did come out with guidance that said during the closure, we would not get aid for expenses that we incurred that were not related to direct student transportation. I don’t know if they came out and cleared that with final guidance. They were trying to push for us to still get aid on those expenses that were related to meal delivery and instructional material delivery. That could possibly change our projection for this year. I do not have any guidance on what that will look like,” she said.
Ms. Mitras also discussed the 2% property tax cap, but couldn’t offer any definite figures until she received more information for their budget. She said, using the projected figures she had, the possible tax levy increase would be 1.64 percent.
“It’s somewhat early to have the tax cap discussion. I’d rather put this in front of you so when you see it you’re familiar with it,” she said.
Budget discussions will continue, but as of this week, projected revenue for the 2021-22 budget is $23,449,139, while projected expenditures are $24,114,896. Using $469,740 in reserves would leave a gap of $196,018.
“That’s not even appropriating any fund balance at this time,” Ms. Mitras said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.