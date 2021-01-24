NORFOLK — The staff at Norwood-Norfolk Central School is pleased to announce Students of the Month. These students are selected for their academic achievements, integrity and leadership in the school and throughout the community.
Allison Pearson, freshman. She is the daughter of Lindsay Cota and Jacob Pearson. Allison enjoys music, art, and dance. After high school she plans to attend college to become a social worker.
Catherine Phippen, junior. She is the daughter of Stephen and Kimberly Phippen. Catherine likes to play guitar and piano and frequently works out. Catherine likes to take photos for photography and she has an interest in film/cinematography and she enjoys doing hair and makeup. Because of the pandemic, there is a lack of activity going on. Normally, she participates in Key Club, track, and the musicals. Currently, she is able to participate in Key Club, Honor Society, and is the president of the Student Council. She hopes to move out of this area and go to college in a more urban location. She is planning to go to college for film/cinematography and one day she would like to move to California.
Kiera Fetter, senior. She is the daughter of Robin and Kent Fetter. Kiera enjoys playing the piano and loves to ski. She is a member of many clubs such as: Bel-Aires, Jazz Band, Varsity Club, National Honors Society, Art Club, Whiz, Quiz, Spanish Club, Drama Club, and the Musical. She is on the Varsity Cross Country team as well as the Varsity Indoor and Outdoor Track teams. Upon completion of high school, she plans to attend Harvard College to pursue her math and science interests.
The Norwood-Norfolk PTSA solicits gift cards from local businesses for each student. The businesses that donate are Al Smiths of Norfolk, Café 56 of Norfolk, The Hometown Café of Norwood, and Lobster House of Norwood.
Also, the Teacher’s Association presents the senior student of the month with a gift card to the Clarkson Bookstore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.