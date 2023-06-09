NORFOLK — Norwood-Norfolk Central School has named its new middle school principal.
Superintendent James M. Cruikshank said Beth Nee will begin in July, replacing William T. Lint.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
NORFOLK — Norwood-Norfolk Central School has named its new middle school principal.
Superintendent James M. Cruikshank said Beth Nee will begin in July, replacing William T. Lint.
“Mrs. Nee comes to NNCS after 20 years of teaching, mostly at the middle level. She has also held an administrative position with St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES for the past few years,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
He said the selection process to find a new principal was “rigorous,” with input from several stakeholders. It began with a board committee that reviewed applications and determined the criteria they were seeking in a successful candidate.
“We then convened a large stakeholder group with representatives of teachers, parents, non-instructional staff and administration. They reviewed the applications, determined who they would interview, and conducted hours of interviews,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
The board committee then continued the interviews with a narrow list of finalists, he said. The district’s board of education officially appointed Mrs. Nee on May 25.
She replaces Mr. Lint, who was appointed by the Massena Central School District’s board of education as new Jefferson Elementary School principal, replacing Duane L. Richards Jr., who is retiring July 30. Mr. Lint’s appointment runs from July 31, 2023 through July 30, 2027.
When he was named middle school principal at Norwood-Norfolk, Mr. Lint had been selected from an initial pool of 16 candidates who submitted applications. A 12-person committee reviewed the applications and established the hiring criteria for the position, with input from teachers and board of education members. They narrowed the list down and interviewed six candidates before whittling it down further to the finalists, with Mr. Lint emerging as the top choice.
He had previously served as a teacher at Nightengale Elementary until the 2018-19 school year, when he replaced the retiring Jonathan R. Sovay as Norwood-Norfolk Middle School principal.
Mr. Richards has served as Jefferson Elementary’s principal since July 2004, replacing Michael F. Szeliga who served as interim principal since January 2004. He had previously served as assistant principal at Massena Central High School.
A 1986 graduate of Massena Central, Mr. Richards taught for 11 years prior to becoming a school administrator, first at the high school and then at Jefferson Elementary.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Reporter/Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.