NORFOLK — The Norwood-Norfolk Central School District has joined the list of districts that are offering free breakfast and lunch meals to all of its students until the end of December or until funding runs out.
The district is participating in the extension of the Summer Food Service Program offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. All kids will be able to eat for free, with or without a free and reduced meal application on file. The distribution will begin immediately on Wednesdays.
“We’re very excited to be able to offer all of our students in the community access to free meals,” Superintendent James Cruikshank said.
Home-school students 18 years old and under are also eligible, he said.
“It’s all under the same program that we used for the summer meal distribution. We’re hoping that people take advantage of it,” he said.
Meals will be distributed on Wednesdays from the back of the school.
“Whether you are remote for one day, three days or five days, we’ll be prepared. We’ll prepare as many meals as the child needs,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
Although the meals are free right now, he said there’s no telling when funding from the USDA will run out, and they’ll need to return to the free, reduced and paid structure. In preparation for that, he recommended families fill out the free and reduced lunch form now.
Applications can be found on the district’s website or by calling the school.
Anyone with questions can contact Blue Jay Fenlong, the cafeteria manager at 315-353-6631, ext. 38736, or bfenlong@nncsk12.org.
“We’re really asking people to take the time. There are quite a few percentage of families who would qualify. When funding does run out, all kids with approved applications will continue to be served free and reduced price meals. If a child does not have a current application, they will be charged full price for the meals.
