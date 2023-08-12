NORFOLK — Students returning to Norwood-Norfolk Central School this year won’t have to dig into their pockets for breakfast or lunch money unless they want something extra besides the meals.
The district is participating in the federal Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program, allowing all students to eat breakfast and lunch at no charge regardless of their family’s income. Hot and cold food options will be offered daily, and the monthly menu will be posted on the district’s website, https://www.nncsk12.org/.
However, families are still asked to complete the free and reduced meals paperwork because it provides additional benefits to families and the school district.
Although breakfast and lunch will be free, second meals, snacks and extra drinks will come with a cost — 50 cents for milk, $2.25 for an extra entree, 80 cents for fruit, $1 for chips, $1.50 for ice cream and $1 for water.
Superintendent James M. Cruikshank said the CEP program is allowing them to offer the free meals for the first time based on the number of eligible students.
“We’ve been eligible, but because CEP didn’t cover 100% of our costs, we haven’t engaged in it. Now, we’re able to thanks to the state budget,” he said.
The Community Eligibility Provision is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas. CEP allows the nation’s highest poverty schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications.
Instead, schools that adopt CEP are reimbursed using a formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals based on their participation in other specific means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
The state budget provides $134 million in state funds to incentivize qualifying low-income public and non-public schools to participate in the program.
Starting in the 2023-24 school year, the state will reimburse schools that receive federal reimbursement for meals the difference between the combined state and federal reimbursement rate for a paid meal, as well as “the combined state and federal reimbursement rate for a free meal for the current school year, provided that the total reimbursement rate for each meal served shall equal the combined state and federal reimbursement rate for a free meal for the current school year.”
The state funding will supplement the difference for school meals for schools eligible and involved with the Community Eligibility Provision.
