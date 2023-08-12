Norwood-Norfolk to offer free meals in 2023-24

Students returning to Norwood-Norfolk Central School this year won’t have to dig into their pockets for breakfast or lunch money unless they want something extra besides the meals. Watertown Daily Times

NORFOLK — Students returning to Norwood-Norfolk Central School this year won’t have to dig into their pockets for breakfast or lunch money unless they want something extra besides the meals.

The district is participating in the federal Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program, allowing all students to eat breakfast and lunch at no charge regardless of their family’s income. Hot and cold food options will be offered daily, and the monthly menu will be posted on the district’s website, https://www.nncsk12.org/.

