NORFOLK — Norwood-Norfolk Central School officials are looking into their crystal ball to see what future budgets might look like, and the picture is murky at best.
“We’re trying to speculate where that aid reduction is going to hit. We don’t know what the shortfall is going to be. We look at the shortfall, we look at the gaps and try to come up with a feasible plan to fill those gaps if at all possible,” Superintendent James Cruikshank told Board of Education members.
That glance into the future includes potential actions that could help them reduce expenses if necessary, including the possibility of furloughs.
Mr. Cruikshank said that a 20% cut in state aid could have an enormous impact on the district. He said a fact sheet from the New York State Educational Conference Board explained the “devastation” the cuts could have on school districts.
“It would put us back to a funding level pre-1940. It’s just not practical. We’re lean, we’re mean, we’re doing everything we can. We have a good budget, but there’s no way to overcome a slash to aid that large without risking educational insolvency. We are at the point of educational insolvency if we cut that deep. We can do it, and there are a lot of questions and you dismantle the entire system,” he said.
Mr. Cruikshank said that, under the Foundation Aid formula, Norwood-Norfolk is being underfunded by more than $2 million.
The foundation aid was established when the state’s highest court ruled in the Campaign for Fiscal Equity case that New York was underfunding schools. The formula was originally scheduled to be phased in over four years. But with the onset of the Great Recession, the state froze foundation aid funding at 2008-09 levels and pushed back the phase-in schedule to 2013-14.
As state budget gaps continued to widen, the phase-in schedule was abandoned and the gap elimination adjustment was put in place to further restrict school aid.
The freeze on foundation aid funding ended in 2012-13. Since then, the state has not followed the actual foundation aid formula that was adopted in 2007.
Not receiving full funding, or looking at funding cuts, impacts what the district can offer its students at Norwood-Norfolk, while it has less of an impact on wealthier districts, Mr. Cruikshank said.
“Look at your course catalog at the high school and get on the internet and go to a suburban school and look at their course catalog for their high school and compare it. It’s supposed to equal the playing field,” he said.
Business Manager Lisa Mitras presented board members with budget projections. But, she said, they were subject to change.
“We don’t know what we’re facing. In the years going forward, in every scenario I had to come up with some sort of assumption. We had to start somewhere. It’s a starting point. It’s a place to start the conversations. I think as days pass and the picture becomes more clear, we’ll have an idea of what we’re facing. We can modify this and get it down to something that’s a little more feasible and reasonable than what we’re saying,” she said.
“Really, the scenario with reductions is not great,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
He said that when positions have become vacant, some of them have been filled, while others haven’t.
“We’ve been able to reduce where we could on some of them mainly because a lot of our kids have been remote. We just had a half of a secondary position open. We did absorb that in the department. It stayed within their contractual bounds. It’s not what I would recommend if you’re talking about what’s best for kids, our writing initiative and everything like that, but it’s what we did,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
He said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had told school districts to retain employees last spring when they moved to remote learning in mid-March for the remainder of the school year. But he doesn’t know if that’s the case should school districts be told to begin remote learning again.
“There are people I could keep busy, but we might not need them. I don’t want to lay off because if you lay off, you sever ties and if I need to open, I need those people. But there are ways we could save a little bit with furloughing. I don’t want to because that takes income away, but right now we’re trying to balance education with finances, and right now we have a very shaky finance picture,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
He said a furlough, a temporary separation, would have to be negotiated in contracts.
“They usually keep benefits. There’s usually a cost of unemployment to the district. You’re not going to save the budget on furloughs and it’s going to cause a lot of heartache and pain, but it’s a possibility,” he said. “If I negotiate a furlough or initiate that discussion, it doesn’t mean we’re going to furlough immediately. It means I’m prepared because that would take time to sit with the unit and representatives.”
