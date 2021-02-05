NORFOLK — Norwood-Norfolk Central School officials are projecting that they’ll finish their 2020-21 budget plan in the black.
Business Manager Lisa Mitras told the district’s Finance Committee this week that a number of factors are contributing to the positive budget scenario.
“Of course, this is preliminary. I try to be conservative,” she said.
Two of the largest expenses, salaries and employee benefits, are projected to end up under budget. Salaries had been budgeted at $8.5 million and are projected to finish at $8 million, a difference of $548,906. Employee benefits were budgeted at $7.8 million and are projected to finish at $7.4 million, a difference of $292.650. The district had budgeted $24.6 million total in expenditures and project finishing at $23.1 million, a difference of $1,505,522.
On the revenue side, Ms. Mitras said they budgeted $23.3 million and project finishing with $23.4 million, a difference of $97,805.
Overall, she said the total projected expenditures of $23.1 million are $345,516 less than the total projected revenues of $23.4 million.
Breaking it down into specific categories, the district is projected to be $65,597 under budget in general support: central services, which includes all operations and maintenance of the budget, printing services, liability insurance, and Board of Cooperative Educational Services administrative and capital expenses.
They anticipate spending $28,899 more in their budget for operations and maintenance salaries, which Ms. Mitras said was to pay additional substitute cleaners in order to keep up with the cleaning and safety requirements under the district’s reopening plan.
“The other variances are positive,” she said.
That includes a $49,000 positive variance in equipment. She said they typically budget for a larger piece of equipment each year, but didn’t include that in this year’s budget and don’t plan to.
In the administration category, Ms. Mitras said they budgeted a 3 percent increase in salaries.
“All the contracts had expired at the end of the last fiscal year. We ended up negotiating only a 2 percent increase in salaries,” she said.
That contributed to the total projected savings of $8,516.
The district also projects a $257,802 savings in instruction. Of that, $184,000 is in teacher salaries.
“We had a lot happen after the budget was approved back in the spring. We did have several unexpected teacher retirements. We also had some resignations and we did not fill those positions,” anticipating a potential 20 percent reduction in state aid, Ms. Mitras said.
They also project a $43,000 positive variance for substitute teachers, and a $22,000 positive variance in conferences and contractual supplies, largely because of COVID-19.
Among other savings, she said they had a $40,210 positive variance when the librarian retired and was replaced with a lower salary employee. They also had a $44,115 positive variance that’s attributed to the cancellation of winter sports because of COVID-19.
