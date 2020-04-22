NORFOLK — It may not be the traditional walk across the stage at SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall, but Norwood-Norfolk Central School seniors will have some type of graduation ceremony.
“We want to do something. We just don’t know what that something is going to look like,” Superintendent James Cruikshank said during Monday’s Board of Education meeting.
Graduation had been scheduled for June 27, but the school calendar is no longer accurate as schools continue to remain closed until at least May 18 because of COVID-19.
Mr. Cruikshank noted that during Monday’s briefing, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo “made a comment that there is no plan to reopen schools.”
“That could be interpreted in a couple different ways. It’s a little tricky when we try to interpret what the governor means when he says something,” he said.
He said it could be “We don’t have a plan to reopen schools or we don’t plan on reopening schools.”
“If I had to guess, I think it would probably be accurate to say as of right this minute today, we don’t have a plan for reopening schools. I’d like to say we are going to reopen schools. I think our kids deserve it. I think our teachers want to come back. We miss our kids, but we also understand the gravity of reopening too soon,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
With the calendar up in the air, so is graduation. But the ceremony may go on in one form or another.
“I think maybe we ought to look at what we are doing to commemorate this. We obviously can’t get everyone back in Hosmer Hall to have them walk across the stage. We want to do something special for these kids because they’ve lost out on so much. There are ways we can do things,” he said.
For example, one of the ideas they floated was having a “parking lot graduation,” in which every graduate would remain in a vehicle. There are approximately 75 seniors in the Class of 2020.
“We try to send off our kids the best we can without breaking the rules. We can’t have large groups,” Mr. Cruikshank said. “We will have graduation. Most likely it will be a remote graduation.”
There will be other ways to potentially recognized the seniors, too.
“We talked about flagpole banners. Those are pretty nice. We couldn’t do it with our district funds. Maybe an extracurricular group could,” he said. “We aren’t just going to say, ‘Yeah, see you kids.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.