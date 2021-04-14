NORFOLK — With state aid figures now in hand, and with an infusion of federal aid, the Norwood-Norfolk Central School District plans to present voters with a 2021-22 budget that carries no tax levy increase.
“We were a little over 1 1/2 percent,” Superintendent James Cruikshank said.
The district’s Board of Education will be meeting Wednesday night to review the latest numbers.
“We’re looking to give them a glimpse of the budget. If the board feels there’s enough of a quorum to actually approve it, great,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
If not, they’ll have an opportunity to review it before approving it during their next monthly meeting on April 20.
According to the latest state aid run, the district received $16.3 million for 2021-22, and is scheduled to receive $17.6 million for 2021-22, an increase of $1.3 million.
“I felt the Foundation Aid formula and the lack of commitment by the state to fund that has been a point of concern for me for many, many years,” Mr. Cruikshank said. “Norwood-Norfolk is almost $2 million underfunded in Foundation Aid. The state’s commitment to fully fund that over three years is certainly appreciated and needed at Norwood-Norfolk. We look at the infusion of state aid in that area, which is tremendous.”
He said one of his concerns, also expressed by other superintendents, was that the state would close its budget gap by using money from the federal economic stimulus package.
“Our concern was, when federal monies ran out, there would be a hole in the budget. That happened 10 or 11 years ago. (This year) the state filled that hole and not with federal funds. That lessens the impact of a fiscal cliff when the federal money dries up. That’s good that they filled that hole now and it was good that they were fully committed to funding the Foundation Aid formula,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
With the funding they’ll receive, he said they’re able to offer a 0% tax levy increase as they’ve done for the past three years.
In previous Finance Committee meetings, members had agreed that, if necessary, they could move forward with a 1.64% increase.
“The board recognized our north country communities have suffered during the pandemic the last couple of years. That has prevented us from rebounding. They’re cognizant of that. That’s why they’ve been adamant” to not increase the tax levy, he said.
The budget vote and school board elections are scheduled for May 18. The district’s $24.6 million budget for 2020-21 was approved by voters, 673 to 212 last May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.