NORFOLK — Chromebooks had a workout at students’ homes when schools began distance learning in mid-March, and Norwood-Norfolk Central School officials want to ensure parents and students know how to deal with any issues that might come up with the laptop.
Superintendent James Cruikshank said a Chromebook guidelines handbook for parents and students outlines how to handle potential problems and care for the computers.
‘This handbook provides them a mechanism, a process to go through to address any issues. What do you do if your volume stops? What do you do if something happens to the keyboard? It will be an asset to parents and students,” he said.
He said, like other school districts, they were caught off-guard when COVID-19 caused schools to close their doors in mid-March and turn to distance learning. In order to provide continuity of instructions, many districts handed out Chromebooks for use at home. Those were returned at the end of the school year, but if distance learning is required again, they will go back out to families.
“The majority came back. Those that didn’t come back, we know where they are,” Mr. Cruikshank said. “Damage to the Chromebooks was not really that severe. The ones that were damaged were easily addressed. The majority of the breakages were able to be fixed by reimaging the Chromebooks.”
By creating a handbook now, he said they would be better prepared for in-school or out-of-school use of the Chromebooks in the future.
“It will guide our future plans as we potentially have physical in-session school or possibly transition to being out of school if the pandemic resurfaces. We really don’t know what we’re going to be facing. We just want to be better prepared,” he said.
