NORFOLK — The Norwood-Norfolk Central School District Board of Education will be asked to appoint a new high school principal during a regular monthly session on Nov. 16.
The board met in two executive sessions this week to narrow down the list of candidates.
“We plan on having a recommendation at the next board meeting, which is Nov. 16,” Superintendent James Cruikshank said.
Sue Bouchey is serving as high school interim principal, retroactive to Sept. 2, at a daily rate of $525. She replaced longtime high school Principal Robin Fetter, who announced her retirement at the beginning of the school year.
During an August meeting, the board approved Mrs. Fetter’s resignation for retirement purposes, effective Nov. 25, as well as approved a request for Family Medical Leave from approximately Aug. 19 through Nov. 25.
Mrs. Fetter had spent more than two decades in a leadership position at the high school. She had been recognized for 20 years of service to the district in September 2019.
Mr. Cruikshank said the district received nine applications for the principal position from both inside and outside the district.
“Our board was very involved in the process, and we had a fantastic stakeholder group,” he said. “We had a pool of candidates that was varied in their level of experience, and were very pleased with the applications.”
The school board will need to conduct another search later in the school year to replace elementary school Principal Rebecca Kingsley. The board approved her retirement, effective March 13, during a recent meeting.
Ms. Kingsley took over as elementary school principal from Joanne Bigwarfe, who died in May 2012. She was honored for 10 years of service to the district in September 2019.
