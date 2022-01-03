NORFOLK — About a half-dozen individuals have submitted applications for the Norwood-Norfolk Central School’s upcoming elementary principal vacancy.
The district’s board of education recently approved the retirement of Rebecca Kingsley, effective March 13.
Superintendent James Cruikshank said the process has started to determine who will be interviewed for the position.
“We did get a pool of candidates. Our board has reviewed the applications and our advisory committee is going to be meeting this week to determine the hiring criteria and interviews and such this week. We will probably interview in the next couple of weeks,” he said.
With Ms. Kingsley not departing until March, Mr. Cruikshank said there would be overlapping time in the schedule for the new principal to work with her.
Applications were due by Dec. 17, with experience preferred, but not required. Applicants also had to submit a cover letter, resume, copy of certification, transcripts, and letters of reference with professional application.
Ms. Kingsley took over as elementary school principal from Joanne Bigwarfe, who died in May 2012. She had been recognized for 10 years of service to the district in September 2019.
This is the second principal search the district has had to conduct lately. The district’s board of education had previously approved Robin Fetter’s retirement as high school principal effective Nov. 25, as well as approved a request for Family Medical Leave from approximately Aug. 19 through Nov. 25.
Mrs. Fetter had spent more than two decades in a leadership position at the high school. She had been recognized for 20 years of service to the district in September 2019.
The board initially appointed Sue Bouchey as high school interim principal, retroactive to Sept. 2, 2021, at a daily rate of $525.
After seeking candidates for that position, the district received nine applications. They announced in November that the board of education had approved the four-year probationary appointment of George Biffer, who was serving as the district’s director of curriculum. He began his new duties effective Jan. 1 at a prorated salary of $81,000.
Prior to coming to Norwood-Norfolk, Mr. Biffer worked at the high school level in previous districts. He was an elementary music teacher for four years at Norwood-Norfolk before being named director of curriculum.
