NORFOLK — Norwood-Norfolk Central School is spreading kindness this week and, in the process, helping others.
They’re participating in “The Great Kindness Challenge,” a national effort that began Monday and runs until Friday.
Superintendent James Cruikshank said the school has been participating in the effort for a few years now.
“I believe it started when we engaged in a program called Kind Coins. It’s basically a fundraiser for an initiative around the world. Last year we helped build a medical facility in Liberia. We’ve done schools in Kenya. It’s been a series of these fundraisers. It’s kind of expanded from there,” he said. “It’s probably one of the most looked-forward-to events we’ve had. This event has grown through the past few years and all children take special moments away from it all.”
Last year, approximately 80 fifth-grade students also collected hygiene products for the Norfolk/Raymondville Food Pantry. When the week was over, they had amassed 302 items in five days.
This year, Norwood-Norfolk is devoting the week to a “Kind Coins for Mexico” initiative, a fundraising effort to help build a school and friendship center in Tijuana, Mexico.
The Great Kindness Challenge kicked off on Monday with a “Kindness Tunnel” at the elementary school.
“It was made up of local fire department heroes, local business owners, EMS and our National Honor Society. We also had the Canton men’s hockey team here. We just cheered and high-fived the kids coming into school when they got off the buses,” Mr. Cruikshank said. “It’s just real uplifting at the elementary and for the older kids, too.” The middle and high school are participating with a number of initiatives including the “Kind Words Walls.”
“We have teachers write comments about students on these little cards or sticky notes and put them on the wall,” he said.
Lockers have also been decorated with inspirational magnets.
Posters can be found in the hallway, with messages like “One kind word can change someone’s entire day,” “Flyers — We rise by lifting others up” and “Kindness — The heartbeat of a Flyer.”
“It’s so simple, but it has such an impact,” Mr. Cruikshank said. “How many times can you look at a situation and say, ‘Boy, I wish those people would just be kind to each other?’ I think we can learn a lot from our kids during Kindness Week. They embrace it.”
The Great Kindness Challenge is presented by Kids for Peace, a global 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The organization was co-founded in 2006 by Danielle Gram, a high school honors student, and Jill McManigal, a mother and former elementary school teacher.
Participants say what started as a neighborhood group of kids wanting to make the world a better place has grown into a network of young peace builders worldwide.
