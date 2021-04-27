NORFOLK — Students in grades seven through 12 at Norwood-Norfolk Central School have switched to remote learning until Thursday after the district had its second positive COVID-19 case in two days in the secondary grades.
Parents and students were made aware of the switch through messages on Facebook and the district’s website.
“We have learned that we had a positive case of COVID-19 among our secondary student population. This is the 2nd positive in as many days. The 7-12 grades will pivot to the remote learning model; returning to in-person instruction on Thursday, April 29th,” Superintendent James Cruikshank said in a letter posted on the district’s Facebook page.
Students in Pre-Kindergarten through sixth grade remained in-person for their instruction. Students who attend the Board of Cooperative Educational Services special education program at Potsdam continued their normal routine, and Mr. Cruikshank said they would follow the normal transportation plans.
He told parents to keep their child home and have them tested if they were exhibiting any signs of the coronavirus.
“We understand that this places a strain on our families, but the overall health and safety of the community is paramount. While it is apparent that our heath and safety measures have helped limit contacts in our district, we will continue to work with the Public Health Department to assess the situation. If you or your child have come in contact with the positive individual, you will be contacted and be placed under mandatory quarantine,” he said.
“We understand that people want specific facts, but we must work to resist rumors. We will not share information which could potentially identify any specific child,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
As of Friday, the district reported 46 COVID-19 cases, according to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card tracker — 39 on- and off-site students and seven on- and off-site teachers and staff. Sixteen cases each were reported in elementary and high school, and 14 cases were reported in the middle school.
In Brasher Falls, St. Lawrence Central School Superintendent Christopher Rose said they were notified over the weekend of two positive COVID-19 cases in the elementary school, and the nurses were working over the weekend to contact anyone who would need to quarantine.
“Those classes/students in quarantine will continue with remote education with their teachers, until their return. All other students and staff will return as normal on Monday,” he said in Facebook posting on Saturday.
Mr. Rose said the Public Health Department had also notified the school nurses about high school students who would need to quarantine following last Thursday night’s news of a positive case.
“All of those involved were kept home Friday until we received our call from PH (Public Health),” he said.
As of Monday, the district reported 53 COVID-19 cases — 42 on- and off-site students and 11 on- and off-site teachers and staff. Twenty-five cases were reported in the high school, 17 cases were reported in the elementary school and 11 cases were reported in the middle school.
