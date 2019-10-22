NORFOLK — The Norwood-Norfolk Central School District will be moving ahead with a $9.1 million capital project after voters approved it 118-11 on Tuesday.
A proposition that allows the district to establish a new 10-year capital reserve also passed, 19-9. The $1.5 million fund will be used for renovations and additions to district facilities in future projects.
The project will be broken into four areas — safety and security, building system upgrades, finish upgrades, and building and energy efficiencies. Superintendent James Cruikshank said the items identified by March Associates, their architectural firm, are either near failure or at the end of life.
Thirty percent of the total project will address safety and security. Twenty-two percent will address building system upgrades. A small portion of the work, 8 percent, will involve fishing upgrades. The largest part of the project will be addressing building and energy efficiencies.
The safety and security portion includes work in the front parking lot to improve vehicle circulation and bus drop-offs. Security will also be increased at entrances, and additional fencing will be installed.
Building system upgrades will include upgrades to the fire alarm system, as well as the heating and exhaust system.
Finishing upgrades will include work in the auditorium. Stage lighting and sound were addressed during the last capital project, and this project will address original seats, as well as upgrade the house lighting.
Work will also be done in the large gymnasium, on flooring and entry ways, and on the ceiling to replace tiles that will be damaged during installation of the fire alarm system.
Building and energy efficiencies work will include replacing aged sidewalks, windows that don’t function correctly, installing LED lighting, replacing classroom sinks and hallway water coolers, and re-doing bus garage doors that no longer accommodate the larger buses.
Because of the 98 percent state aid the district will receive for the project, as well as just over $1 million in reserve, there will be no impact on local taxpayers.
The goal is to start work next summer.
