NORFOLK — The St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services will lend a helping hand to the Norwood-Norfolk Central School District in prioritizing its 2021-22 budget through a product called Thoughtexchange.
“Some of you may recognize it because we used it as a tool to help develop our regional and our district reopening plan this last summer. It’s a pretty interesting tool,” Norwood-Norfolk Central School Superintendent James Cruikshank told Board of Education members.
St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Thomas Burns said he was introduced to the product two years ago when 37 district superintendents met for their annual retreat.
“We use it as a guide for setting our goals in terms of the work we do with the state Education Department,” he said.
Rebekah Mott, the St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES director of communication has described it as similar to online crowd sourcing.
“Thoughtexchange is really a tool that’s used to conduct surveys. With the traditional surveys, the person who writes the survey also has a bias whether they intend to or not. The beauty of Thoughtexchange is that you start with a very, very broad question,” she said.
She said some districts have used Thoughtexchange to gather feedback on upcoming capital projects, and BOCES has looked at using it for potential superintendent searches.
Thoughtexchange will be used to develop priorities as Norwood-Norfolk officials begin crafting next year’s spending plan.
“We know we’re going to be coming into some real difficult times as a board for making decisions on budgets. I’ve been through this before. Some of you in the room have, too. It can be trying,” Mr. Cruikshank said. “When we go into difficult times, sometimes it’s good to have a touchstone as a board, a common theme and dialogue when talking about this. Tom and Rebekah mentioned, ‘Well, there’s a tool you might be able to use to find that commonality as a board and to be able to have that as a touchstone when we are facing some possible challenges.’ That tool is the Thoughtexchange.”
“When you mentioned it to me, it does seem like a good application for the kinds of things that you’re talking about for setting priorities. The platform itself will kind of lead you to the commonalities or what some majority beliefs might be,” Mr. Burns said.
Ms. Mott said that, as the district looks at potential budgetary decisions down the road, the broad question they’ll ask of board members using Thoughtexchange is, “What do you value the most about Norwood-Norfolk Central School?”
“It then asks the board to chime in with all the possible thoughts they have on that topic. You can add as many thoughts as you want and separate thoughts throughout the platform,” she said.
Once the thoughts are added, they can be rated based on the level of agreement.
“So if someone says our music program for instance is the thing that’s most valued, then if you agree with that 100 percent, you would go in and rate that as a five. Or if you think, ‘Well, that’s not really the most valuable thing’... then you would rate it a little bit lower. The rating system allows you not only to share your thoughts, but also gauge that level of agreement, that level of consensus. So it’s a really valuable tool,” Ms. Mott said.
All comments are completely anonymous, she said.
Board members will receive a link to complete the survey. The link will work whether a person is using Windows, a Mac, phone or tablet.
“You don’t need a password or anything like that,” Ms. Moss said.
Mr. Cruikshank said he’d like to have the information to discuss during their January meeting.
“The budget is not going to be good. We just don’t know how bad it’s going to be,” Mr. Burns said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.