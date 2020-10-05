NORFOLK — After delaying a plan to release elementary school students early on Wednesdays, the Norwood-Norfolk Central School District has opted to move forward with it after surveying parents.
The 1 p.m. dismissal, which begins on Wednesday, gives teachers time to collaborate. The recommendation for early release came from administrators, and Wednesday was selected because that’s the day when middle and high school students are all learning remotely from home.
“It’s an early dismissal only on days when middle school and high school students are remote. The high school kids could potentially work as babysitters,” Superintendent James Cruikshank said.
Elementary school students have five days of in-person instruction in 2020-21, but no time for teachers to collaborate. With early dismissal at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, they would have that collaboration time.
“It’s a whole new world for our teachers. With so many changes in education that are taking place at a really breakneck speed, our teachers really needed support and time to learn and develop new ideas,” he said.
The early dismissal had been a late change to the district’s reopening plan before the start of school on Sept. 8, and it drew some concerns from board of education members when they met in September.
Among them was the lack of child day care, with six children for every one slot in the county and often no older child at home to watch the younger students. Because of the child care situation, school officials decided as part of their opening plan to bring back all elementary school students when school resumed on Sept. 8.
Mr. Cruikshank said, before making the decision to dismiss early, they surveyed families that had in-person students at the elementary school.
“We had talked about it district-wide and with the board of education. I believe by doing that, we allowed parents the opportunity to find alternate arrangements. We found most people had alternate plans,” he said.
He said they identified nine families with 11 children who needed support for child care. The district does have an after-school program, but it’s grant-funded and for students in grades four through eight.
“We will work with these families to provide support through the afternoon. We will accommodate them if they need the support. With early dismissal, we should have people available,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.