NORFOLK — The Norwood-Norfolk Central School District has received nine applications to replace the now-retired high school principal, and they’ll have to conduct another search later in the school year to replace their elementary school principal, who has also announced her retirement.
During their latest meeting, the district’s board of education approved the retirement of elementary school Principal Rebecca Kingsley, effective March 13. They had previously approved the retirement of Robin Fetter as high school principal during a special meeting in August.
Ms. Kingsley took over as elementary school principal from Joanne Bigwarfe, who died in May 2012. She was honored for 10 years of service to the district in September 2019.
“She’ll be here the majority of the year,” Superintendent James Cruikshank said. “Becky has been here many years and has put her stamp on the district, and is probably one of the most caring principals that I’ve ever worked with. She’s really put her mark on Norwood-Norfolk. She’s done a great job for us. We truly wish her the best.”
During their latest meeting, the board of education also approved the appointment of Sue Bouchey as high school interim principal, retroactive to Sept. 2, 2021, at a daily rate of $525. She replaced Mrs. Fetter, who announced her retirement at the beginning of the school year.
The board had previously approved Mrs. Fetter’s resignation for retirement purposes, effective Nov. 25, as well as approved a request for Family Medical Leave from approximately Aug. 19 through Nov. 25.
Mrs. Fetter had spent more than two decades in a leadership position at the high school. She had been recognized for 20 years of service to the district in September 2019.
“She’s done a lot of positive things for the district. Academic performance has increased during her time here. Incident referrals for the last seven, eight years have decreased significantly. Principal Fetter has also compiled a faculty worthy of our praise and admiration. She’s left an indelible mark on the district,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
