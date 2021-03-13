NORFOLK — The third draft of the Norwood-Norfolk Central School budget proposal for 2021-22 calls for a 1.64% tax levy increase. But that could be lower in the final budget adopted by the Board of Education, depending on the revenue picture, which is still cloudy until the state budget is passed.
During a Finance Committee meeting, Superintendent James Cruikshank suggested that they needed to look at a tax levy increase in anticipation of the potential loss of revenue once federal stimulus funding to the state runs out.
He said they don’t typically get the final state aid figures until April, “but from indications that we have, the governor’s proposal does use money from the federal government. Federal monies stop at some point. We also recognize that much of the state right now is being funded with federal monies. What this budget does is it starts to look at this coming year, but setting us up somewhat to weather that cliff that we know is coming. Whether that’s next year or the year after, we know that federal money will dry up soon.”
It’s a pay me now or pay me later situation with the tax levy increase, he said. The district has gone out with no tax levy increase for the past three years, but if they went out with another 0% increase this year, it might mean an even higher tax levy increase once state aid funding goes down.
“What we’re fearful of is at some point when the federal stimulus money runs out ... we’ll be looking at a jump. We’re skinny right now. We’re slim, but I’m afraid that even so, with all the years with no tax levy increase when you need one, you’re going to have to jump. We’re not looking to beef up our budget. We’re looking to stay slim,” he said.
Board of Education and Finance Committee member Suzanne Fiacco said she would have a problem supporting a 1.64 % tax levy increase.
“I don’t know how we can go out with a 1.64% with the fund balance that we have in the economic times that we’re in. The prices for everyone are going up everywhere they go. They go to the grocery store, the prices are up. They go to the pump, the prices are up. And we have their tax money sitting in the fund balance. If things don’t get better for our community, I won’t support it. I have to go out with a 0%. I just don’t want someone to potentially lose their house because they couldn’t pay their taxes,” she said.
“I hear you. I hear that loud and clear. We’re trying to protect ourselves down the road so we don’t lose programs down the road. The cliff is coming and I just want everyone to know that I don’t want a 10% increase or 8% increase to save programs down the road,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
Business Manager Lisa Mitras said they had the potential to increase the tax levy to around 3.18% through “carryover.”
“The carryover is calculated because we did not increase our tax last year up to what our calculated maximum was. There’s a formula and we’re allowed to carry over essentially what we didn’t raise last year when we could have. I’m not necessarily suggesting that we increase taxes to that level, but I would at least like to consider 1.64%,” she said.
Ms. Mitras said that, since the last Finance Committee meeting, there had been no revenue changes. There were expenditure changes, mainly from the Board of Cooperative Educational Services.
“The final service request forms just became available yesterday. I project a 3% increase in most cases. Then they come out with their final service request and I’m able to see what the actual unit costs are or what are the costs that they’ve planned on. Now we know what the final service cost is going to be,” she said.
She said the biggest changes were the administrative and capital portions of the BOCES budget.
“The capital expense, I wasn’t planning on that much of an increase, but it’s due to all of the tech center capital projects that are taking place,” she said.
Ms. Mitras said there were also decreases. In one instance, she had budgeted a 10% increase in the teacher’s retirement rate, and that came in at 9.8%.
“So that was a savings there,” she said.
The changes brought the expenditure budget up to $24.2 million and, using about $470,000 of reserves, the gap between revenues and expenditures was about $244,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.