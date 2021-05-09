NORFOLK — The following students are on the honor roll list for the third marking period of the 2020-2021 school year at Norwood-Norfolk Middle School:
Grade 5: Ryan Blair, Kirstie Bordeaux, Carter Buske, Daylynn Clark, Ryan Comins, Jordan Crocie, Kendyl Fuller, Noah Green, Gerald Huff, Breena Jackson, Lillian Jarvis, Gavin LaShomb, Rielly Liebfred, Peyton Lucas, Madison Plantz, Parker Reid, Jonathan Schmidt, Katlin Sullivan, and Sarah Whitman.
Grade 6: Serenity Akins, Grace Bell, Naveah DeShane, Johanna Fogarty, Cole Fuller, Blake Gonser, Danny Laferriere, Lundan Laferriere, Jack Lashway, Blake Lucas, Damara Miller, Khang Nguyen, Connor Robert, Kaylee Sharlow, Trexler Sprague, Isadora Vezina, and Hayden Wilson.
Grade 7: Harmonie Akins, Trey Davis, Jaren Garrow, Madelynne Murray-Fuller, Elizabeth Reynolds, and Anthony Wilson.
Grade 8: Autumn Beaubien, Carson Colbert, Sadie Daniels, Hunter Hackett, Noah North, Jonathon Ross, Jade Smith, Mercede St. John, Emmalee Storrin, Belinda Taylor, Megan Walker, Zachary Weaver, Trent Young, and Abigail Zoanetti.
The following students are on the HIGH HONOR ROLL list for the 3rd marking period of the 2020-2021 school year at Norwood-Norfolk Middle School:
Grade 5: Hailey Bond, Kendra Bond, Gannon Colbert, Jessalyn Coller, Sophia Elliott, Alayna Fountain, Seth Gardner, Torin Gates, Clark Hewitt, William Jackson, Lily Knappe, Reese LaFleur, Eric Lalonde, Emily McCarthy, Bella Mullen, Claire Nezezon, and Kaitlyn Plonka.
Grade 6: Stella Arquiett, Makayla Boprey, Michaela Bradish, Kobe Branham, Ayzia Brothers, Liam Castle, Ella Chase, Clint Crosbie, Raelee Dashnaw, Caitlin Donahue, Cohlee Fisher, Nicolina Frederick, Lydian Hunkins, Lauren Kent, Olivia LeRoux, Sophia LeRoux, Autumn Masuk, Lily Mittelstaedt, Lillian Moore, Emma Murray, Emelia Palmer, Isabella Rosas-Warren, Autumn Rowe, Levi Rowley, Beckett Sovie, Crystal Storrin, Earl Sweeney, Riley Sweet, Illyana Turner, Elizabeth VanKennen, Mickenzie Weems, Nicole White, and Adrianna Youngblood.
Grade 7: Emma Barr, Breanna Boprey, Gabriella Brabant, Hunter Cabaniss, Madison Carista, Ava Donahue, Angelina Favreau, Julianne Forney, Jacob Fountain, Kaleb Fregoe, Emersen Garrow, Brielle Gates, Thaddeus King, Alexis LaBrake, Caden Liebfred, Jade Ling, Noah O’Leary, Olivia Plonka, Micah Reiter, Sophie Shoen, Caeden Stewart, Tate Tharrett, and Mason Waite.
Grade 8: Juliannah Allen, Madison Ashley, Patricia Baker, Kelsey Barkley, Thomas Burkum, Aidan Chesley, Kesley Coller, Emily Cota, Emma Dillon, Tanner Jay, Alexa LaSalle, Jamie Ling, Howard Malone, Hailie Mason, Watson Nguyen, Abigail Palmer, Hannah Perry, Marayna Phillips, Macomb Richards, Kendall Shrewsberry, Brielle Smith, Ronald Stickney, and Peyton Sullivan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.