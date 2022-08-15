NORFOLK — Parent volunteers have stepped up to make sure students returning to the Norwood-Norfolk Central School classrooms in September are adequately armed with supplies.
A NNCS Back2School Celebration is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at the school.
Superintendent James M. Cruikshank said similar events have been held in the past.
“In the past, it was the Community Lunch Program who put it on. They are unable to do that this year, so we had some parent volunteers step up,” he said. “It’s a 100% parent initiative, which we’re so appreciative of. The parents who are involved are vested not just in their own children, but in the community. We’re so appreciative of their efforts. This is an example of our community stepping forward.”
A Facebook event page at wdt.me/hAB98S lists Leanne Greene and Nicole Francis as the event organizers.
Participants will find school supplies at the event, and they’ll be able to enjoy inflatables, outside games, pizza, drinks, a photo booth and more.
“I’m sure the kids and families will have a wonderful time,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
All activities and supplies are provided by donations from local businesses and community members and are free to those who attend. A collection box is located inside the middle school entrance for anyone who wishes to donate, and any small businesses or community members who are interested in donating are asked to reach out to Ms. Greene at 315-956-4593 or Ms. Francis at 315-250-6489.
School supply lists have now made their way into local stores, and the cost of items could be a burden on some families. But, Mr. Cruikshank said, the district doesn’t want it to be.
“We don’t want families to feel they have to go without something in order to provide for school supplies. We want families to know, if parents are struggling with any of our supply lists, don’t worry about it. We will step in and support these families. We don’t want it to be a burden to families. We try to keep it as limited as possible,” he said.
Similar events are scheduled in other local school districts. In Massena, for example, the district’s fourth annual Ready 4 School event is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 22 in the high school gymnasium.
