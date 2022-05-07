NORWOOD — Norwood-Norfolk’s robotics club recently competed on a national stage and ranked among the top 100 FIRST Lego League teams in the world.
The team members are eighth-graders Jaren D. Garrow and Kaleb T. Fregoe, and fifth-grader Kennedy D. Storie. Their coaches are Norwood-Norfolk art teacher Jenn R. Beaudoin, technology teacher H. Joe Bullock and retired Norwood-Norfolk teacher Laura E. Gutenmann.
After winning the regional championship at Clarkson University, the team earned a place in the world title event from April 20 to 23 at the George Brown Convention Center in Houston.
The team placed 98th out of 106, at times having gone against bigger teams with older competitors. The finish left the team ranked among the top 100 teams out of thousands worldwide.
“They were the smallest team there. There was only three of them,” Ms. Beaudoin said. “A lot of other teams were comprised of 16-year-olds, 17-year-olds from other countries.”
The competition was three-fold. The first component is building and programming a robot to perform tasks on a board that measures about 12-by-5 feet. The robot is hooked to a computer and programmed to make moves in a specific sequence to solve the problems on the board in 2½ minutes or less. For example, the robot will be programmed to move 21 centimeters, turn, and activate a switch that drops a draw bridge, then it’s programmed to do the next tasks on the board, and eventually return to a “safe spot.” The team doesn’t touch the robot, except to put it down on the board and put it back into position if it goes astray.
The team builds the robot entirely from scratch.
“Here are the challenges. Here’s a box of parts,” said Jaren’s mother, Michelle L. Garrow. “It’s the kids looking at the problem and seeing what they can build, and seeing what they need and how to modify, change and innovate it.”
The second component is based on a theme that changes annually. This year’s was improving cargo, shipping or containers. So, the team decided to make a smaller and biodegradable case for a Nintendo Switch game cartridge. They got to discuss their idea with representatives from the Nintendo corporation.
“It went good,” Jaren said, but the reps couldn’t answer many of their questions because it dealt with proprietary information.
They did get to talk to the marketing director and founder/CEO of toymakers Little Kids Inc. The Norwood-Norfolk team’s idea caught their attention because “they said they’re working on a similar project to us, trying to downsize the packaging for their Bubble Blower,” Jaren said.
“They answered all our questions,” he added.
“They said they wanted to hire us,” Kennedy said.
The third part of the contest was talking about the event’s core values, and explaining what each member brings to the team.
“FIRST robotics programs encourage students to work within a team, use critical thinking and problem-solving skills, assume leadership roles, feel a sense of belonging and build self-confidence,” Ms. Gutenmann said. “I am super proud of what the team has accomplished this year.”
FIRST means “for inspiration and recognition of science and technology.”
The team members all said there was a great deal of camaraderie between the teams that competed in Houston.
“I made friends with a lot of people from there,” Kennedy said.
Their neighboring team at the event was from France, and they became friends over the three days of competition, all of the Norwood-Norfolk team members said. Some of the French members spoke English, and they had a translator, as did all of the other teams from countries where English isn’t the primary spoken language. Other countries represented included China, Spain, South Korea, Luxembourg, Japan, Taiwan and Australia.
The team members and their coaches said they’re appreciative of the support they got at school and from the local community.
“Thank you coaches for supporting the Norwood-Norfolk FIRST Lego League teams,” Jaren said.
“Thank you to our sponsors,” Ms. Beaudoin said. “They got tons of money from community members, community businesses, local businesses.”
