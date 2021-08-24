NORFOLK — The longtime high school principal at Norwood-Norfolk Central School will not be returning for the 2021-22 school year.
The district’s board of education met in a special session Tuesday night to accept the resignation of Robin Fetter for retirement purposes, effective Nov. 25.
Members also approved a request for Family Medical Leave from approximately Aug. 19 through Nov. 25.
Superintendent James Cruikshank said they learned this week that Mrs. Fetter would not be returning to school after more than two decades in a leadership position at the high school. But plans were still underway for the school’s reopening on Sept. 3.
“We are working to make sure everything is in place for the opening of school. Schedules will be coming out later this week. Room assignments are being done. We’re going to make sure that we take care of our kids,” he said.
In addition to approving Mrs. Fetter’s retirement, the board of education was also scheduled to discuss its options for filling the position, Mr. Cruikshank said. One of the possibilities is to place an advertisement seeking a principal.
He said Mrs. Fetter has helped the high school make positive strides over the years and will be missed. Under her guidance, the school experienced many initiatives resulting in being one of the top schools in the north country. The school has maintained a Silver Medal distinction from U.S. News and World Report for the past few years.
“She’s done a lot of positive things for the district. Academic performance has increased during her time here. Incident referrals for the last seven, eight years have decreased significantly. Principal Fetter has also compiled a faculty worthy of our praise and admiration. She’s left an indelible mark on the district,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
