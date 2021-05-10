NORFOLK — In a normal year, the Norwood-Norfolk Central School District would identify one person who went above and beyond for that year and honor them as a “High Flyer.”
In a pandemic year, that covers everybody in the district.
“The High Flyer Award was started by my predecessor in I believe it was 2008. The intention of that recognition was to honor an employee who went above and beyond for that year, went the extra mile. So far we’ve honored I believe 12 employees through 2019,” Superintendent James Cruikshank told board of education members.
Because of the pandemic, the district has not selected a High Flyer in 2020 and 2021.
He said Norwood-Norfolk plans to continue the program starting next year with a district-wide nomination process “where the entire district will be able to buy in on it and really try to tease out the crème de la crème of High Flyers and nominate somebody truly deserving from the whole faculty and staff. So, as we look to transition from the old way of doing it to the new way, we started thinking about, ‘Well, who can we recognize.’”
Mr. Cruikshank said a lot of thoughts about who they should recognize went through their minds. They included bus drivers, who he said were sometimes called in to do food deliveries and other distributions at a moment’s notice.
“It’s in the middle of a pandemic, so we looked at our cleaners. Our cleaners have been on the front lines protecting us,” he said.
Teachers and assistants also came to mind.
“They kind of reinvented what they do. They’re now like online teachers and becoming very proficient... doing things they never expected to have to do,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
Administrators also had to be recognized because of their flexibility and ability to change on the fly and be reactive when plans were changed.
Others included in the considerations were the board of education because “there’s been a lot of added weight on your shoulders and we recognize it”; the Business Office “because in this very dynamic environment, she (Business Manager Lisa Mitras) has had to change on the fly”; and the maintenance team because “they’ve had to keep up with keeping this facility operating. Oh, let’s throw a capital project in.”
Instructional aides have worked “elbow to elbow with kids,” and volunteer for food deliveries and food preparation. The kitchen staff was trained to feed kids on a schedule for about a 2½-hour period and “now they’re feeding the community really, thousands and thousands of remote meals. They’re certainly deserving.”
Nurses also had to be recognized.
“They’ve kept our school open. I wouldn’t be surprised if we walked down there and they were still contact tracing. They didn’t sign up for this, but they’ve certainly risen to the challenge,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
So have the secretaries, counselors, psychologist and social workers, he said.
“We could not name one person, one department, one area. It’s been amazing to sit and be involved and see this school system react the way it has to the needs of kids. So, with that, I would like to recognize the Flyers as the High Flyers for 20 and 21,” he said.
