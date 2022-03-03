NORFOLK — Norwood-Norfolk Central School Earth science teacher Sean P. Ellison is reaching for the stars in the fall.
He has been selected to participate in the NASA Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors Program in Palmdale, Calif.
“It was something I’d heard about before,” he said.
He reached out to an associate in the Albany area and asked to be contacted when applications would be open again. Mr. Ellison got word in August and submitted his application. Participants are selected via a competitive peer-reviewed recommendation plus collaborative processes between schools or districts and the AAA team.
The program runs for a week in September.
While there, he’ll be learning about the SOFIA program and developing materials that he can use in his classroom.
SOFIA, the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, is a Boeing 747SP aircraft that was modified to carry a 106-inch reflecting telescope with an effective diameter of 100 inches. Flying into the stratosphere at 38,000 to 45,000 feet puts SOFIA above 99% of the Earth’s infrared-blocking atmosphere, allowing astronomers to study the solar system and beyond in ways that are not possible with ground-based telescopes.
The observatory’s mobility allows researchers to observe from almost anywhere in the world, and enables studies of transient events that often take place over oceans where there are no telescopes. For example, astronomers on SOFIA studied eclipse-like events of Pluto, Saturn’s moon Titan, and Kuiper Belt Object MU69, the next flyby target for NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft to study the objects’ atmospheres and surroundings.
“We’ll be learning about that particular program and how it works,” Mr. Ellison said. “I know that we will be able to actually fly a mission or two on the plane at some point in the week. I guess the biggest thing I’m excited about is getting to see the professionals who are working in the program, what they do.”
The AAA program’s primary goal is to measurably enhance students’ STEM achievement and engagement in selected school districts via professional development for middle school, high school and community college science instructors. The AAA program works directly with schools and districts that have needs the AAA program can address.
What Mr. Ellison learns during the week in California will be brought back to the students in his Norwood-Norfolk Central School classroom as part of the astronomy curriculum.
“New York state wants students to have a better understanding of their place in the universe, understanding what they see in the night sky. I think one of the neater parts about the course is it’s something right there that the students can see on a daily basis,” he said.
But, it’s more than just bringing back the curriculum.
“It’s not just after September I’ll never see this again. I’ll also be an ambassador for the program itself,” he said.
