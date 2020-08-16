NORFOLK — It will be a different world when students return for in-person instruction in September at Norwood-Norfolk Central School.
Students who ride the bus could each be assigned to separate seats, unless they’re family members.
Wall lockers will be closed to students who would normally use them for storing their books and other materials.
Elementary students taking part in recess may not have use of the playground equipment.
Students will need to be 12 feet apart in their physical education classes.
It’s the new world brought about by COVID-19.
Those were among the topics addressed by Superintendent James Cruikshank during a Zoom meeting with parents, administrators, teachers and board of education members.
Assigning one student per bus seat will allow students to have proper social distancing, he said.
“All our buses have higher back seats. We are looking at doing one student per seat unless you live together,” he said.
Mr. Cruikshank said supply lists for classes was a subject that was still up in the air.
“We’re going to look at the supply lists. We have to start talking with teachers. Let’s take a look at what you need because you can’t have kids just piling eight binders in their backpack. One of the things that we’re going to get away from at the upper level is lockers. We can’t have any points with a lot of kids converging, and we can’t socially distance at lockers,” he said.
One option to alleviate the heavy backpack load would be the use of Chromebooks and ebooks, but those come with a cost, he said.
“Obviously, with more things going online, there’s less of a dependence on textbooks. We’ve been filtering off textbooks for a while. Not every teacher can do that, not every subject area can do that. But that is something that we are looking at,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
“When I say that, I see dollar signs popping out there and we’re under kind of a fiscal crisis right now. But we don’t want kids walking around with backpacks that are 80 pounds. That’s on us. We have to figure it out,” he said.
Mr. Cruikshank also discussed how COVID-19 would impact recess.
“We’re still unsure about playgrounds because those are all high touch surfaces. We know they have to get outside. We’re going to try to encourage outside, whether it’s recess or science class or what have you, and socially distance as we can. We have a lot of fields around here. We can use those fields. We need to spread them out as best as possible,” he said.
But, then the question becomes, how do you manage a class that’s spread apart to maintain social distancing.
“We have to educate our kids, when it’s recess these are the rules, these are the allowables. I want to say they’re going to be on the playground. (But) right now I’ve received almost no guidance on playground equipment,” he said.
Physical education classes will also look different in the fall, with students required to stay 12 feet away from each other and taking part in activities that don’t require close proximity to each other.
“I know our high school does archery. We’re not going to do 180 days of archery, but there are things that they can do,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
The 12-foot distance also impacts performance arts like music, chorus and band, he said.
There was some concern about extracurricular activities for students who were taking part in remote learning from their homes.
“We want them to be able to participate in everything that a student attending in person would be. Transportation is a big issue. I don’t necessarily have a solution for that. But, I want to say that if parents can help us with transportation, awesome. We want kids to participate,” he said.
“If they’re 100 percent remote, we’re going to do our best to accommodate students. I think there’s a lot of questions to the actual logistics. There will be challenges and we’re going to have to be flexible with your needs and you’re going to have to be flexible with our needs. Really, we all want the same thing — we want our kids to participate,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
Students taking part in remote learning from home will be part of the day’s attendance count, and will participate in virtual classes during the day.
“Remote instruction won’t look like it did in the spring. The guidance says we have to do one thing, and that is, whether the students are here or at home with remote instruction, we have to take attendance,” he said.
“I don’t foresee a student sitting there if they have a schedule that has four or five academic classes back to back to back. I don’t think I could sit there for that amount of time, and I think our teachers recognize that it’s a bit much to expect a student to do,” he said.
