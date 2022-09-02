NORWOOD — Norwood-Norfolk Central School District employees are receiving a two-day training on how to teach empathy and compassion in their classrooms from Sweethearts & Heroes, a group devoted to changing climate and culture in schools across the country.

Sweethearts & Heroes, a student empowerment and empathy activation team that aims to prevent bullying and suicide, began 15 years ago as a motivational speaking organization but has evolved on multiple platforms with online courses, youth programs and written works.

