NORWOOD — Norwood-Norfolk Central School District employees are receiving a two-day training on how to teach empathy and compassion in their classrooms from Sweethearts & Heroes, a group devoted to changing climate and culture in schools across the country.
Sweethearts & Heroes, a student empowerment and empathy activation team that aims to prevent bullying and suicide, began 15 years ago as a motivational speaking organization but has evolved on multiple platforms with online courses, youth programs and written works.
The organization has traveled to thousands of schools and has stood in front of more than 2 million students to share their philosophies and methods of what they call, HOPE — Hold On, Possibilities Exist.
In Norwood on Thursday, faculty and staff participated in the first of a two-day training presented by Sweethearts & Heroes founder Tom Murphy, BRAVES Buddies Youth Leadership director Pat Fish and Peru teachers Jenifer Guay and Lucas Perez.
“Today and tomorrow they are working with all of the staff in the district,” said Norwood-Norfolk High School principal George Biffer. “They’re working on training on circles. Circles are a thing that they do that can help students socially and emotionally, it can help to build confidence and leadership in students.”
Circles are Sweethearts & Heroes’ main method of developing empathy and compassion among youth. They allow students and teachers to listen to one another’s perspectives and “develop young Sweethearts & Heroes to promote bystander empowerment through leadership roles.”
After educators are trained on Sweethearts & Heroes’ methods and practices, schools are encouraged to implement what they learned into their own classrooms. At Norwood-Norfolk, teachers will be implementing circle work and advisory time into their schedules.
“We have 20 minutes daily that we have built into our schedules for grades five through 12,” Mr. Biffer said. “For grades kindergarten through fourth, they have a more flexible schedule so they have more time to decide when they want to teach subjects and when they want to fit in an advisory type of thing.”
Mr. Biffer said that his staff will also be teaching organizational skills such as goal setting, helping students apply to college, interviewing preparation and more.
“We’re hoping to address those social and emotional needs for students and also address those life skills for students,” Mr. Biffer said. “If you don’t have someone at home helping you on some of these things, it’s really tough to do.”
The Sweethearts & Heroes team will be returning to Norwood-Norfolk on Sept. 12 and 13 for presentations.
“We had them come back in February last year to do student presentations, some were large and some were small group circles,” Mr. Biffer said. “We saw results almost immediately. We had students who didn’t want to go get on the bus. They wanted to keep talking to Pat and Tom because it was that impactful and meaningful.”
Mr. Murphy has also seen incredible results with his program, the most recent being Wednesday.
“Yesterday we did opening day at Peru High School,” Mr. Murphy said Thursday. “It was my favorite opening day I’ve ever done in almost 12 years and it was because we had students join us. We had over 200 educators in the room and I thought we should have the students speak on their experience with circles. All they did was talk about the impact that circles had on their personal life and education.”
“The magic is there,” Mr. Murphy added. “This young woman talked about how for the first time she really got to see that both educators and students walk around with these invisible suitcases filled with some really challenging things.”
