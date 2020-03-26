NORFOLK — School doors may be closed, but that’s not stopping the Norwood-Norfolk Central School Varsity Club from staging Spirit Week starting on Monday.
They have designed a “Virtual Spirit Week” for students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12 and their families.
Monday is designated as Merica Monday (red, white and blue), Tuesday is Tie Dye Day, Wednesday is Pajama Day, Thursday is Social Distancing Twin Day and Friday is Green and Gold, the school’s colors.
Parents, teachers and students are asked to take pictures and post them to @flyerpride on Instagram or in the comments section of the high school’s Facebook post announcing the event at https://www.facebook.com/nnhsflyers/. They’re also asked to observe proper social distancing techniques.
Varsity Club President Makenna King said they had already scheduled four days of Spirit Week, culminating with Green and Gold Night.
“It’s something the Varsity Club, which promotes school spirit, planned for a solid month before we could host it. We were in the process of finalizing and getting everything ready,” she said.
But then, schools were closed. But Spirit Week was still a go.
“We still wanted to show us as a community and school still supporting each other,” Ms. King, a senior, said. “We have a different plan each day. We changed the days a little bit to fit more of what we were doing while being home.”
Photographs of students in their outfits are being sent to the school’s Instagram page.
“We have someone running it who is also an officer of the Varsity Club. She is having people direct-message photos of them in their outfits to her. Even parents could message photos of their kids so we can get the whole school participating,” Ms. King said.
“Considering we still have to do school work, it’s a fun way to relate to our school and be united even though we’re not there,” she said. “We’re hoping that a lot of people participate. It’s going to be a good turnout.”
Superintendent James Cruikshank said it was important to carry on the tradition of Spirit Week, even if the students were home rather than in school.
“It means a lot to them. It connects them to the school, it connects them to each other without being here,” he said.
He said some students might feel isolated, and the more they can connect with their fellow students, the better off they would be.
Mr. Cruikshank applauded the students for their efforts to continue Spirit Week.
“We didn’t know what to do. The kids know,” he said. “Sometimes we don’t give kids enough credit and encouragement. I applaud them.”
