AMBOY - Get ready to migrate or hibernate with the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center. With winter approaching, a variety of changes are occurring out in nature! Some animals have already begun and finished their journey south, while others are stashing up their food and eating as much as they can for the cold and snowy days ahead. At 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, come learn about the various adaptations that animals have in order to hibernate through the season. Then, the group will learn about the different adaptations migrating animals have and determine if it’s better to stay or go. Following the presentation and discussion, the group will go on a guided hike to explore the woods and look for signs of hibernating animals. Weather is unpredictable this time of year, so bring boots or shoes that can get wet or muddy and dress appropriately for the weather.
At 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, educators will lead the program and guided hike, discovering animal tracks. Come investigate the woods to discover how animal tracks and traces reveal varying habits, physical characteristics, and interactions about wildlife. Following a presentation, the group will go outside and search throughout the nature preserve for animal signs and be able to determine which animal was in the area. While there is no guarantee of snow, tracks can be discovered in many places and in many ways, such as tracks in the mud, or rubbings from deer antlers. The program will still take place if it is raining or snowing, so dress appropriately
