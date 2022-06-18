Nursing assistant students pinned through CiTi

MEXICO - Nineteen Oswego County high school students celebrated their graduation from the Career and Technical Education certified nursing assistant program with year-end pinning ceremonies at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi).
“These students demonstrated perseverance as they successfully adapted to remote classroom learning while still managing to complete clinical work-based rotations at local healthcare facilities through the global coronavirus pandemic,” said nursing assistant instructor Jill LaRock RN, BSN.
The seniors are leaving high school not only with their high school diploma, but with a foundation for entering the workforce or continuing their education in any healthcare career.
Graduates are: Gabrielle Benson, Breannah Demo, Leah Dorr, Tesa Galvin, Daniel Gushin, Amanda Halsey, Ashley Hellinger, Olivia Korthas, Emma Lee, UnaRose McNitt, Savannah Sellin, Terra Simpson, Brianna Tennant, Naomi Ervin, Alyiah Huff, Jenna Karkowski, Jessmarie Ruiz-Martinez, Mikala Sheffield and Abby Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.