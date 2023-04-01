WATERTOWN — An information session on the Jefferson Community College nursing program will be held on April 4 at the Jules Center on campus.
“Attendees will learn about prerequisite coursework, admission requirements, the college application process and financial aid and more,” according to a news release on the event.
Nursing program graduates earn an associate’s degree and are eligible to take the accreditation exam for nurses.
The college’s nursing program was ranked No. 2 in the state by Nursing Schools Almanac for associate degree programs.
Participants can attend the event in person or participate via ZOOM.
For more information, call 315-786-2437.
