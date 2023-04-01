JCC will host info session on its nursing program

Jefferson Community College, Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — An information session on the Jefferson Community College nursing program will be held on April 4 at the Jules Center on campus.

“Attendees will learn about prerequisite coursework, admission requirements, the college application process and financial aid and more,” according to a news release on the event.

