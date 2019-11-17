Nursing students at two CNY Community Colleges have a new path to a four-year degree

SYRACUSE - Nursing students at two Central New York Community Colleges have a new, guaranteed path to a four-year degree and the opportunity for employment in the industry. Presidents from SUNY Upstate Medical University (Upstate), Cayuga Community College (CCC), and Onondaga Community College (OCC) signed agreements which create a direct path, dual admission Registered Nurse (RN) bachelor’s degree program. The agreements were signed in the nursing suite at Onondaga Community College.
Students pursuing an associate degree in nursing at CCC or OCC will be directly enrolled into the bachelor of science in nursing at Upstate program immediately after obtaining their RN license. Student’s path to a bachelor’s degree at Upstate will be as follows:
Students at CCC and OCC complete their coursework and achieve a 3.0 grade point average by their final semester in the nursing program.
Students check-in each summer with Upstate.
Students interview for an RN position at Upstate.
Students must pass the national licensing exam for nurses, the NCLEX which stands for National Council Licensure Examination.
Students complete work toward their bachelor’s in nursing at Upstate. For those with challenging life schedules, Upstate offers an online bachelor’s degree in Nursing.
“Part of Upstate’s mission is to look for and help create clear pathways for students from high school to college and into careers in health care,” said Upstate Interim President Mantosh Dewan, MD. “This dual admission program with two outstanding local community colleges helps facilitate that. This partnership is a win for students, for Upstate and for the community, which will benefit from more highly educated nurses in Central New York.”
“This agreement with SUNY Upstate Medical University’s College of Nursing creates an incredible opportunity for students in Cayuga Community College’s prestigious Nursing program. We are excited and proud to partner with SUNY Upstate to help our students further their education and prepare them for careers dedicated to helping those in need,” said Cayuga Community College President Dr. Brian Durant.
“We are thrilled to offer this seamless pathway to students interested in pursuing a career in Nursing. This agreement provides students access to a high-quality SUNY education and the opportunity to learn from outstanding Nursing faculty at an affordable price,” said Onondaga Community College President Dr. Casey Crabill.
